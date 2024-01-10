FingerMotion Launches New Lifestyle Consumer App

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2024 / FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) (the "Company" or "FingerMotion"), a mobile services and data company, today announces its subsidiary, Shanghai JuiGe Information Technology Co., Ltd., has launched a new consumer application called "Da Ge" introducing subscribers to services such as car washing, detailing and maintenance, linking automobile owners with full service independent service stations. Da Ge has already onboarded 18,000 car care service stations and anticipates over 25,000 service stations by the end of 2024.

The national rollout had generated a post-beta engagement of 200,000 active subscribers and anticipates 2,000,000 subscribers by the end of 2024, targeting the first and second tier cities throughout China. The current services available to subscribers include car detailing and maintenance, with future product offerings to possibly incorporate our current top up business, car accessories, and potentially health and auto insurance. We anticipate the Da Ge business segment to rapidly run cash flow positive and to be reflected in the financials of Q4 2024.

"Da Ge" is a testament to FingerMotion's entrepreneurial spirit that builds on our core competencies and our ability to adapt to changing market conditions," said Martin Shen, CEO of FingerMotion. "This application is highly scalable and is the first step in leveraging our newly developed automotive relationships and giving them a product that facilitates rewards from the car dealerships. We were able to leverage our technology and relationships to create a new market in automotive care that does not currently exist in the Chinese market. This is a case study of what is possible by leveraging and monetizing client relationships."

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China.

