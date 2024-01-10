AI in video surveillance tops Eagle Eye Networks 2024 trends report; this year's list also includes affordable professional video monitoring, workplace security upgrades, license plate recognition for HOAs, and sustainable security

Eagle Eye Networks, the global leader in cloud video surveillance, today released the 2024 Trends in Video Surveillance report, naming six trends that will directly impact businesses around the world in 2024.

This annual report is a resource for business leaders, security professionals and IT managers, providing information about new technologies such as AI and License Plate Recognition (LPR), and analysis and tips about how the technology is being used in schools, global enterprise businesses, retail outlets, homeowners associations and other industries. The report also includes a bonus trend for security resellers, which is a greater market understanding of total cost of ownership (TCO).

"AI combined with cloud is having a profound and positive effect on how businesses use video surveillance for proactive security and business efficiency," said Dean Drako, CEO of Eagle Eye Networks. "In addition to AI, this year's report identifies technologies and use cases that are not just trends, they are practical innovations that unlock new possibilities for building a safer, more efficient world."

The top six video surveillance trends for 2024 are:

Broader AI use enabled by cloud Proliferation of professional video monitoring Upgraded workplace security as more people return to the office Homeowners associations (HOAs) and multifamily residential will widely adopt LPR technology Businesses value energy-efficient, environmentally sustainable solutions The total cost of ownership benefits of cloud are better understood

To learn more about what the six trends mean for your business, and more insights, download the free 2024 Trends in Video Surveillance report here.

