Walgreens Boots Alliance: Walgreens Celebrates 15 Years of the Expressions Challenge

Commitment to Mental Health and Wellbeing of Teens Only Getting Stronger

DEERFIELD, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2024 / The Expressions Challenge by Walgreens officially launches on January 8 and runs through March 31, 2024. What started 15 years ago in Chicago to provide roughly 300 high school teenagers a chance to express themselves through art on HIV and AIDS, is now reaching millions of teenagers across all 50 states of the United States - including Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands - and allowing them to express themselves on a variety of issues impacting teens. As we celebrate our 15th anniversary, we celebrate the thousands of teens who have used the Expressions platform to share what matters to them most as it pertains to challenging issues like mental health awareness, social justice, gender identity and gun violence.

"We looked hard at the ways in which we are already supporting healthy communities, and it made sense to include these important matters in the Expressions Challenge, while supporting young people and their mental wellbeing," says Alethia Jackson, senior vice president, ESG and Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, Walgreens Boots Alliance. "Psychologists who have looked at Expressions have touted the therapeutic benefits of self-expression through art, and this evolution of our programs helps us further our purpose to create more joyful lives through better health at all ages."

Expressions Challenge by Walgreens not only provides teenagers with a platform to express their views on these issues but also recognizes and rewards them for their creativity and courage. Students can win up to $2,000 by expressing themselves through various categories like Visual Arts, Media Arts, Spoken Word, and Creative Writing. View the 2023 winning student entries and learn more about the Expressions Challenge at ExpressionsChallenge.com.

The 15th anniversary also comes at a time when Walgreens has increased its commitment to the mental health and wellbeing of teenagers. Recently, Walgreens expanded its long-time collaboration with Mental Health of America (MHA) to target youth during a Back-to-School campaign. It included a comprehensive set of mental health screening tools and other educational materials available at no cost to schools across the country. Walgreens will leverage that network so more teens can reap the benefits of entering the Expressions Challenge.

Expressions was established by Walgreens to educate, empower and equip young people and their communities with insights and resources on issues impacting teens. Since 2009, Expressions by Walgreens has reached approximately one million high school students and awarded more than $400,000 in monetary prizes. More than 500 organizations, high schools, teachers and parents have participated in the program since its inception.

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the U.S. Retail Pharmacy and U.S. Healthcare segments of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), an integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retail leader with a 170-year heritage of caring for communities. WBA's purpose is to create more joyful lives through better health. Operating nearly 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving nearly 10 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services, including those that drive equitable access to care for the nation's underserved populations. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with fully integrated physical and digital platforms supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in communities nationwide.

