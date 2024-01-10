IBM To Invest in New AI Skills Training Programme To Boost Global Workforce

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2024 / IBM
Irish partners include DCU and Fastrack into Information Technology
By Ciara O'Brien
Originally Published by The Irish Times
IBM is to invest in a new training programme to help boost skills in artificial intelligence over the next three years, targetting 2 million learners globally by the end of 2026.
The push to close the skills gap in AI, which build on its IBM SkillsBuild platform, will be done through a collaboration with non-governmental organisations and partners worldwide, and focus on underrepresented communities.
Continue reading here
IBM is backing a new AI skills programme that will focus on underrepresented communities. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire. Image courtesy of The Irish Times.
View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from IBM on 3blmedia.com.
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: IBM
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ibm
Email: info@3blmedia.com
SOURCE: IBM
View the original press release on accesswire.com