IBM To Invest in New AI Skills Training Programme To Boost Global Workforce

Irish partners include DCU and Fastrack into Information Technology

By Ciara O'Brien

Originally Published by The Irish Times

IBM is to invest in a new training programme to help boost skills in artificial intelligence over the next three years, targetting 2 million learners globally by the end of 2026.

The push to close the skills gap in AI, which build on its IBM SkillsBuild platform, will be done through a collaboration with non-governmental organisations and partners worldwide, and focus on underrepresented communities.

IBM is backing a new AI skills programme that will focus on underrepresented communities. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire. Image courtesy of The Irish Times.

