Mittwoch, 10.01.2024

WKN: 851399 | ISIN: US4592001014 | Ticker-Symbol: IBM
Tradegate
10.01.24
16:44 Uhr
146,60 Euro
+0,10
+0,07 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
10.01.2024 | 15:26

IBM To Invest in New AI Skills Training Programme To Boost Global Workforce

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2024 / IBM

Irish partners include DCU and Fastrack into Information Technology

By Ciara O'Brien

Originally Published by The Irish Times

IBM is to invest in a new training programme to help boost skills in artificial intelligence over the next three years, targetting 2 million learners globally by the end of 2026.

The push to close the skills gap in AI, which build on its IBM SkillsBuild platform, will be done through a collaboration with non-governmental organisations and partners worldwide, and focus on underrepresented communities.

Continue reading here

IBM is backing a new AI skills programme that will focus on underrepresented communities. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire. Image courtesy of The Irish Times.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from IBM on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: IBM
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ibm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: IBM



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.