HONOR Unveils the All-new HONOR Magic6 Lite

Setting new industry benchmarks with unrivalled display quality, exceptional photography capabilities and enhanced battery performance

LONDON, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand HONOR today announced the launch of the brand-new HONOR Magic6 Lite, the latest addition to its flagship Magic Series line-up. Combining exceptional display, expansive photography capabilities and enhanced battery and hardware performance, the HONOR Magic6 Lite sets a new benchmark for super mid-range smartphones in the industry.

"We are thrilled to introduce the HONOR Magic6 Lite, a smartphone that embodies our commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering an exceptional user experience," said Bond Zhang, CEO at HONOR UK. "From the durable display and powerful camera system to the outstanding hardware, the HONOR Magic6 Lite truly represents our dedication to creating a new intelligent world for everyone."

Industry-leading Durability Powered by Anti-drop Display

Showcasing an industry-leading drop resistance and durability, the HONOR Magic6 Lite's display incorporates the HONOR Anti-Drop technology. Certified by SGS's Five Star Overall Drop Resistance, the HONOR Anti-Drop Display uses advanced cushioning technology using newly developed materials, increasing the shock absorption capacity by up to 1.2 times, ensuring utmost durability even when subject is dropped from a height of 1.5 meters at any angles.

Human-centric Visual Excellence

Equipped with a remarkable 6.78-inch AMOLED Curved Display, the HONOR Magic6 Lite supports 1.5K ultra-clear resolution, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and up to 1.07 billion colors, offering ultra-clear visuals with sharp details and vibrant colours. As a testament to HONOR's commitment to human-centric technology, the HONOR Magic6 Lite offers an array of eye comfort features, including 1920Hz PWM Dimming, Low Blue Light, Dynamic Dimming, and Circadian Night Display.

Triple Camera System for Captivating Photography

The HONOR Magic6 Lite boasts a triple camera system consisting of a 108MP Ultra-Clear Camera, a 5MP Ultra-Wide Camera, and a 2MP Macro Camera. The 108MP Ultra-Clear Camera comes with a large 1/1.67-inch sensor and a large f/1.75 aperture, allowing it to capture more light and produce images with vivid clarity. The camera also offers high optical quality with 3X zoom and an outstanding motion capture engine, ensuring the HONOR Magic6 Lite produces clear snapshots with fascinating detail.

In addition to the main camera, the 5MP Ultra-Wide Camera offers a 110° field of view, perfect for capturing expansive landscapes, group shots, or architectural marvels. The HONOR Magic6 Lite also features a 2MP Macro Camera with 4cm minimum focus length, enabling users to capture close-up shots with stunning clarity and sharp details.

Flagship Performance for Unmatched Productivity

With its outstanding battery performance, the HONOR Magic6 Lite now holds the DXOMARK Battery Gold Label. It comes with a durable and long-lasting 5300mAh battery that can power the device for 2 days on a single charge, providing users with reliable performance and a worry-free experience. Additionally, the battery exhibits superb durability, maintaining 80% of its capacity after undergoing 1,000 charge cycles, making it one of the most robust device batteries in the market.

Powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon® 6 Gen 1 Mobile Platform, the HONOR Magic6 Lite delivers excellent flagship capabilities with a 35% increase in GPU performance and a 40% increase in CPU efficiency, enabling seamless productivity and entertainment at all times. Running the latest MagicOS 7.2 based on Android 13, the HONOR Magic6 Lite provides access to a range of upgraded and customized features, such as the HONOR Docs Suite, enabling a more intelligent and convenient experience of remote working.

Design, Pricing, and Availability

Available in Midnight Black, Emerald Green and Sunrise Orange, the HONOR Magic6 Lite will be available in the UK on HiHonor for £349.99 RRP, including a complimentary HONOR Pad X8 (worth £99.99) whilst stocks last, and 12-months free screen protection cover. The HONOR Magic6 Lite will be available from Three and other retailers later this month.

For more information, please visit HONOR online store at www.hihonor.com/uk

https://www.facebook.com/honoruk/

https://twitter.com/UKHonor

https://www.instagram.com/UKHonor/

https://www.youtube.com/c/HonorOfficial

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2315755/HONOR_Magic6_Lite.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/honor-unveils-the-all-new-honor-magic6-lite-302031426.html