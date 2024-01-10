Expands TRC's Digital Portfolio with Broad-based Location Intelligence Capabilities

TRC Companies, Inc. (TRC), an environmentally focused and digitally powered global solutions firm, announced the expansion of its geospatial technology and location intelligence capabilities with the acquisition of Locana (Critigen LLC dba Locana). A global leader in enterprise geospatial technologies, Locana has decades of experience supplying modern location-based solutions that help solve the world's most pressing challenges.

By taking a location-first approach to problem solving, Locana builds and implements solutions for a broad base of customers, including utilities, telecommunications, commercial, federal and technology.

"With the addition of Locana, TRC becomes one of the leaders with expertise in both proprietary and open-source GIS technologies," said Christopher Vincze, Chairman and CEO of TRC. "As we continue to build TRC into the top global, technology-forward firm, this acquisition further deepens our ability to provide end-to-end solutions, from advisory to design to asset management and everything in-between."

With a presence in the U.S., Canada and the U.K., Locana further supports TRC's strategy to expand its technology business across Europe.

"The Locana acquisition is part of our strategy to bolster our digital capabilities and help our clients transform how they operate with innovative mapping and location-based services and solutions," said Craig Cavanaugh, President of Intelligent Grid Solutions at TRC. "Locana and TRC share common values and a commitment to solving the world's most pressing challenges."

The acquisition also brings the addition of software products to the TRC portfolio. Locana developed Lemur, an enterprise-grade mobile software solution that seamlessly delivers integrated, intuitive tools for work order management, asset management and more.

"We have seen tremendous growth and demand for geospatial services as part of our clients' digital transformation," said Jeff Haight, CEO of Locana. "We are excited about this next step in Locana's journey, operating as part of TRC. TRC's industry expertise and leadership in Climate Solutions provides a stable foundation to fuel continued growth together we can accelerate the adoption of geospatial solutions to improve the quality of life for people and communities across the globe."

Nelson Mullins served as legal advisor to TRC. KippsDeSanto Co. served as exclusive financial advisor and Kirkland Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Locana.

About TRC Companies

Groundbreaker. Game changer. Innovator. TRC is a global firm providing environmentally focused and digitally powered solutions that address local needs. For more than 55 years, we have set the bar for clients who require consulting, construction, engineering and management services, combining science with the latest technology to devise solutions that stand the test of time. TRC's ~8,000 professionals serve a broad range of public and private clients, steering complex projects from conception to completion to help solve the toughest challenges. We break through barriers for our clients and help them follow through for sustainable results, solving the challenges of making the Earth a better place to live community by community and project by project. TRC is ranked #16 on ENR's list of the Top 500 Design Firms in the United States. Learn more at TRCCompanies.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240110669559/en/

Contacts:

Anne Bonelli

TRC Companies

303.881.8496

ABonelli@trccompanies.com