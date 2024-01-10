Graber Enhances Ease of Use with New UltraLite Layered & Sheer Cordless Solutions

Among the latest enhancements: Effortless adjustability, unparalleled light control, and contemporary elegance

MIDDLETON, WI / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2024 / Graber, a pioneer in window treatment innovation, announced the expanded lineup of its cordless products, now including: UltraLite Layered Shades and Cordless Sheer Shades. These cutting-edge window treatments combine distinctive modern design with enhanced privacy, light control, and ease of use--for a beautiful, unique solution.

UltraLite Cordless Layered Shades

Graber Layered Shades with UltraLite cordless lift are the latest product to be introduced with the patent-pending, whisper-quiet lift system, which requires only the lightest touch to lift and lower the shade for easy, precise placement-without any adjustments. Layered shades are a modern and unique window treatment, effortlessly managing light and privacy through alternating bands of sheer and opaque fabrics. Available in exclusive prints, patterns, and textures for a personalized touch, introducing a cordless lift system takes this popular line of products to a whole new level of industry-leading light control and clean, coordinated design. Options like cordless and motorized lift allow these shades to serve as an ideal solution for homes with children and pets-all backed by a limited lifetime warranty for worry-free performance.

Cordless Sheer Shades

Graber Cordless Sheer Shades seamlessly combine the practicality and function of blinds with the softness of traditional shades, presenting a contemporary and adaptable window treatment solution. These shades effortlessly manage light and privacy through expertly woven fabric that feels like fabric shades, but function like their blinds counterparts. The distinct design allows for customization, adjusting alternating bands to find the ideal balance from sheer and clear to peaceful and private.

Enhancing the ease of use, Graber's new cordless lift system fits more windows than the competition and enables smooth operation with just a few gentle pulls, allowing users to raise and lower shades to where they want it with minimal effort.

Boasting a highly distinctive, modern design, these shades use on-trend fabrics that feature custom-crafted, woven seams for a smooth, elegant aesthetic. Available in four vane size options, the shades accommodate various window sizes and feature fabrics that meet top safety guidelines with fire-retardant, Oeko-Tex-certified fabrics. Backed by a limited lifetime warranty, they also ensure long-lasting quality for years to come.

"We are proud to introduce both Cordless Layered Shades and Cordless Sheer Shades, products that showcase our commitment to innovation and excellence in window treatments," said John Weinstock, Executive Vice President of Marketing for Graber. "Both products' versatility in size and fabrics provide an on-trend solution for new home construction in today's market that are often featuring larger windows."

For more information and to explore Graber's full range of window treatment solutions, visit www.graberblinds.com.

About Graber

A Springs Window Fashions company, Graber has elevated the standard for window treatments since its founding by John Graber in 1939. Its solution-oriented approach, cost-effective pricing and reputation for trend spotting and innovation have made it a preferred brand in the dealer community for more than eight decades. Graber offers customized solutions for any window, including a wide range of stylish and inventive blinds, shades, shutters and draperies-all manufactured with the highest quality materials and designed with the end user in mind. For more information and free product swatches, visit www.graberblinds.com.

