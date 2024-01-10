Istanbul, Turkey--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2024) - Multinet Up has advanced its innovative stance in corporate travel solutions with the launch of KurumsalSeyahatCozumu.com. This platform, crafted entirely with artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, now serves as a comprehensive resource, spotlighting the MultiTravel corporate travel solution and guiding companies towards this innovative offering.

Caption: Ali Emre Sever, CEO at Multinet Up

KurumsalSeyahatCozumu.com empowers companies to manage their accommodation needs more effectively and efficiently during business trips, highlighting the convenience and benefits of MultiTravel in detail. Designed to enhance user experience, the site features automated processes and Application Programming Interface (API) integrations, ensuring a seamless and engaging interface.

With the culmination of over a thousand hours of analysis and the application of more than 300 AI tools, the site has been carefully designed by the Multinet Up Marketing Team. From domain name selection to content creation, every aspect of the site has been developed with the help of AI, offering users easy access to features such as hotel booking, budget management, and reporting within MultiTravel.

Accommodation organized without the need for intermediaries

"MultiTravel allows companies to effortlessly arrange accommodation for business trips directly, bypassing any need for intermediaries or meetings. It provides benefits such as effective budget control, access to the best accommodation options, and the convenience of consolidated invoicing," commented Ali Emre Sever, CEO at Multinet Up, on their digital initiatives.

"At Multinet Up, our digital offering is provided via a website entirely crafted using end-to-end artificial intelligence, culminating in the creation of KurumsalSeyahatCozumu.com. This website stands as a testament to our technological advancements. Through it, we aim to introduce MultiTravel to a wider audience, highlighting our solutions that streamline corporate travel planning," he added.

Multinet Up, an important leader in the sector, commands over 1.5 million card users, 60,000 merchants, and nearly 40,000 customers. The company provides an array of services, from meal cards to corporate gift cards, enhancing its business partners' procurement processes. Committed to addressing technology and customer needs, Multinet Up continues to enrich the business world with innovative projects like KurumsalSeyahatCozumu.com.

* This press release was created using AI technology.

