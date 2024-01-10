NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New single stock derivatives (04/24)

As of Tuesday, January 16, 2024, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce new 3-month contracts on the following eight underlying shares: Fortnox AB , New Wave Group AB, AB Sagax, Investment AB Latour, Ambu A/S, Borr Drilling Ltd, MPC Container Ships ASA, Seadrill Ltd. From that date the new contracts will be available in the exchange and clearing system, although suspended for trading until the trading start date. The series will be included in the Market Notice "New Strikes Stock Products" that will be sent out after business on Monday, January 15, 2024. Trading will start as of Tuesday, January 23, 2024. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. (SIG) will be quoting prices for derivatives on the above-mentioned names. For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1188231