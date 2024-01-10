Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
10.01.2024 | 15:58
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Listing of additional IPAS "INDEXO" shares on Baltic Main list

Nasdaq Riga decided on January 10, 2024 to list additional IPAS "INDEXO" shares
on Baltic Main list, next to the already listed shares, as of January 11, 2024. 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name                         IPAS "INDEXO"
Issuer's short name                        IDX     
Securities ISIN code                        LV0000101863 
Nominal value of one share                     1.00 EUR   
Number of additional shares                    750 923   
Total number of listed shares after additional shares will be   4 546 330  
 listed                                     
Orderbook short name                        IDX1R    

Additional shares are listed after the public offering.

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
