Listing of additional IPAS "INDEXO" shares on Baltic Main list

Nasdaq Riga decided on January 10, 2024 to list additional IPAS "INDEXO" shares on Baltic Main list, next to the already listed shares, as of January 11, 2024. Additional information: Issuer's full name IPAS "INDEXO" Issuer's short name IDX Securities ISIN code LV0000101863 Nominal value of one share 1.00 EUR Number of additional shares 750 923 Total number of listed shares after additional shares will be 4 546 330 listed Orderbook short name IDX1R Additional shares are listed after the public offering. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.