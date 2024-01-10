Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Phänomenales Ressourcen-Plus bei fettem Defizit! Aktie muss explodieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 924471 | ISIN: US8771631053 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
10.01.24
16:31 Uhr
26,300 US-Dollar
+2,730
+11,58 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TAYLOR DEVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TAYLOR DEVICES INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
10.01.2024 | 15:00
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Taylor Devices, Inc.: Taylor Devices Announces Fiscal Year 2024 Second Quarter And First Half Results Including A Record High Firm Order Backlog And Stock Repurchase

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ SmallCap: "TAYD") announced today that it had 2nd quarter sales of $10,339,875, down slightly from last year's 2nd quarter sales of $10,497,366 while sales for the 1st half of the fiscal year were $20,263,503, up from last year's 1st half sales of $19,588,065 .

Net earnings for the 2nd quarter were $1,981,348, up from last year's 2nd quarter net earnings of $1,559,508 with net earnings for the 1st half finishing at $3,829,211, up significantly from last year's 1st half net earnings of $2,561,879 .

"Our FY24 2nd quarter and 1st half sales finished in line with and improved compared to last year's levels respectively with all three of our customer product groups; Aerospace/Defense, Structural and Industrial, contributing favorably," stated Tim Sopko, CEO. He continued, "This also sets a new high record for our sales in the first six months of a fiscal year concurrent with sales in the quarter exceeding the $9 million threshold for the 7th consecutive quarter." He further commented, "Earnings for the 2nd quarter and 1st half are significantly improved over last year's levels both in total dollars as well as a percentage of sales; 27% better for the quarter and 49% better for the 1st half." He continued, "This continuing profitable growth is largely due to our team's disciplined adherence to our strategic priorities as well as their excellent work on continuous improvements implemented over the past several years across all functions in our business." He concluded, "As we enter the 2nd half of our FY24, we will continue to focus on our strategic priorities supported by continued investments in our team, technologies (R&D) and facilities which we expect will continue to support our profitable growth going forward."

The company established a new record high firm order backlog of $35,500,000 at the end of this quarter, as compared to $18,1000,000 at the end of the 2nd quarter last fiscal year.

Additionally, the company's Board of Directors approved the repurchase of 459,015 of the company's shares from Ira Sochet, following his unsolicited repurchase offer to the company, at a price of $19.92 per share which is a 12.4% discount off the average market price that TAYD shares traded on the day the repurchase was finalized, January 8, 2024. "Our strong balance sheet condition continues with ample working capital to support our continuing profitable growth following this value-enhancing deployment of our shareholder's cash," said Tim Sopko, CEO.

Taylor Devices, Inc. is a 68-year-old company engaged in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of shock absorption, rate control and energy storage devices for use in various types of vehicles, machinery, equipment and structures. The company continues to target growth in the domestic Aerospace and Defense market as well as global Structural Construction and Industrial markets.

2nd Quarter (3 months ended 11/30/23 & 11/30/22)

F/Y 24

F/Y 23

Sales

$ 10,339,875

$ 10,497,366

Net Earnings

$ 1,981,348

$ 1,559,508

Earnings per Share

$ 0.56

$ 0.45

Shares Outstanding

3,521,428

3,499,598




1st Half (6 months ended 11/30/23 & 11/30/22)

F/Y 24

F/Y 23

Sales

$ 20,263,503

$ 19,588,065

Net Earnings

$ 3,829,211

$ 2,561,879

Earnings per Share

$ 1.09

$ 0.73

Shares Outstanding

3,521,099

3,500,172

Taylor's website can be visited at: www.taylordevices.com; with company newsletters and other pertinent information at www.taylordevices.com/investors.

Taylor Devices, Inc.



Contact:

Artie Regan


Regan & Associates, Inc.


(212) 587-3005 (phone)


(212) 587-3006 (fax)


[email protected]

SOURCE Taylor Devices, Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.