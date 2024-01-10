Innovative Eyewear Inc.: Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Receives Notice of Allowance for Fourteen Patent Applications

MIAMI, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. ("Innovative Eyewear" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LUCY; LUCYW), the developer of smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands, is pleased to announce it has received Notices of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark in fourteen design patent applications protecting the Company's Lucyd Lyte eyewear designs. Receipt of a Notice of Allowance indicates that claims in the patent applications are patentable, and Innovative Eyewear expects the patents to be issued after payment of issue fees. These design patents are directed to Innovative Eyewear front plate and temple designs.

"We are thrilled to receive these Notices of Allowance," said Harrison Gross, Innovative Eyewear CEO. "This event is central to our mission to revolutionize the smart eyewear industry concomitant with developing a strong intellectual property position to protect our unique designs and innovations, which now includes 109 licensed and owned patents and applications."

The Company's products include the world's first smart eyewear powered with ChatGPT, which enables a wearer to speak any query to ChatGPT handsfree and hear the response through the glasses.

About Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer of cutting-edge ChatGPT enabled smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth audio glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical market. To learn more and explore our continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit www.lucyd.co.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to the company's patent portfolio and issuance of patents. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K under the caption "Risk Factors."

