Envelope Paper Market Size Projected to Reach USD 3.5 billion by 2027, With 1.6 % CAGR| Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Improvements in manufacturing processes optimize envelope paper production, enhancing operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global envelope paper market is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 1.6% from 2022 to 2027. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for envelope paper is estimated to reach US$ 3.5 billion by the end of 2027.

Amid the envelope paper market's evolution, prominent drivers reshaping the industry include the influence of circular economy initiatives. Increasing emphasis on sustainability prompts envelope paper manufacturers to adopt circularity principles. Companies explore renewable resources, efficient recycling, and eco-friendly production methods, minimizing waste and reducing environmental impact.

The market experiences an upsurge driven by innovative envelope designs. Customization beyond standard envelopes, with features like tear-resistant or water-resistant materials, catches consumer attention. Innovative designs cater to diverse industries' needs, fostering brand differentiation and augmenting envelope paper demand.

The envelope paper market is impacted by changing consumer behaviors. The shift towards minimalist lifestyles and eco-consciousness influences envelope preferences. This trend drives demand for simpler, biodegradable, and recyclable envelope papers, aligning with consumers' sustainability inclinations.

Envelope Paper Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2027 Base Year 2017-2021 Size in 2021 US$ 3.1 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2027 US$ 3.5 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 1.6 % No. of Pages 186 Pages Segments covered Material, Basis Weight, End Use

Envelope Paper Market: Competitive Landscape

The envelope paper market demonstrates intense competition with key players like International Paper Company, Mondi Group, and Domtar Corporation leading the fray. These industry giants offer a diverse array of envelope papers, emphasizing quality, sustainability, and customization options.

Emerging contenders such as Glatfelter and Sappi Limited disrupt the market with innovative envelope paper solutions. Strategic mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships drive market consolidation and technological advancements.

Growing environmental concerns prompt companies to focus on eco-friendly envelope paper production, intensifying competition while fostering a market environment conducive to sustainable practices and innovation in the envelope paper sector. Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:

International Paper Company

Mondi Group

Domtar Corporation

UPM Technologies Inc.

Stora Enso Oyj

Neenah Inc.

Lintec Corporation

JK Paper

Moorim Paper Co. Ltd.

Mohawk Paper Company

Koehler Paper

Packman Packaging Private Limited

Cosmo papers

Sangal Papers Ltd.

TOMPLA

Kuvert Polska Group

Mayer-Kuvert-network GmbH

Key Findings of the Market Report

Bright white paper emerges as the leading material segment in driving the envelope paper market due to its versatility and widespread usage.

The 80 to 120 GSM basis weight segment leads the envelope paper market due to its versatile application and popularity.

E-commerce emerges as the leading end-use segment driving the envelope paper market due to increasing demand for packaging materials.

Envelope Paper Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Increasing online shopping stimulates demand for envelopes, driving growth in the envelope paper market.

Emphasis on eco-friendly materials promotes demand for recyclable and biodegradable envelope papers.

Rising demand for personalized envelopes for marketing and branding purposes fuels market growth.

Despite digital communication, envelope paper demand persists due to document handling and formal correspondence needs.

Introduction of creative envelope designs and materials enhances market competitiveness and consumer appeal.

Global Envelope Paper Market: Regional Profile

North America shows a mature market with companies like International Paper Company and Domtar Corporation leading in envelope paper production. Emphasis on sustainable and customizable envelope papers aligns with evolving consumer preferences.

In Europe, particularly in countries like Germany and Finland, the envelope paper market is characterized by a strong tradition of paper production. Key players such as Mondi Group and UPM-Kymmene Corporation offer innovative envelope paper solutions, focusing on high quality, eco-friendly materials to meet stringent environmental standards.

The Asia Pacific region experiences significant growth in envelope paper demand due to rapid industrialization and increasing e-commerce activities. Companies like Oji Holdings Corporation and Nippon Paper Industries cater to the rising need for envelopes, emphasizing cost-effective and sustainable production.

Product Portfolio

Mondi Group specializes in sustainable packaging and paper solutions, offering an extensive portfolio of innovative packaging materials, paper products, and sustainable forestry solutions. Their focus on eco-friendly practices and customer-centric approach redefines packaging excellence for diverse industries worldwide.

Domtar Corporation excels in providing fiber-based products, offering a diverse portfolio of paper, pulp, and personal care items. Their commitment to sustainability, technological innovation, and quality craftsmanship drives the production of reliable and responsibly sourced products.

UPM Technologies, Inc. is a leader in advanced biofuels and sustainable materials. Their portfolio encompasses innovative bio-based products, biofuels, and renewable solutions, emphasizing eco-efficiency and sustainability in fostering a greener future for industries globally.

Envelope Paper Market: Key Segments

By Material

Bright White Paper

Kraft Paper

Colored Paper

Specialty Paper

By Basis Weight

Less than 80 GSM

80 to 120 GSM

121 to 180 GSM

More than 180 GSM

By End Use

Postal Services

Logistics & Shipping

E-Commerce

Institutional

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

