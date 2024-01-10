Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Size to Hit USD 58 Billion 2035 | Roots Analysis

According to the recently published report of Roots Analysis, the rising prevalence of small molecule drugs and cell-based therapies are driving the biologics contract manufacturing market during the forecast period 2023-2035.

Global Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Overview

The global biologics contract manufacturing market is anticipated to grow over USD 19.6 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 58 billion by 2035. It is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9% during the forecast period 2023-2035.

Biologics contract manufacturing has recently garnered attention due to the rising demand for cell and gene-based therapies for targeted disease treatment. Ongoing technological advancements and rising approval of biologics from the FDA have further driven the pharmaceutical industry to develop novel therapeutic solutions for treating diseases. It is worth highlighting here that developing potential biologics requires enormous research, clinical trials, advanced production laboratories, equipment, and approval from the FDA. Several pharmaceutical companies have adopted biologics contract manufacturing services that help to enhance productivity and reduce the time required to develop drugs in in-house units. Therefore, the adoption of contract manufacturing services helps to save time and investment in the installation of tech-driven equipment for the development of drugs. With outsourcing services gaining popularity and acceptance as viable options to enhance drug development, the biologics contract manufacturing market is witnessing steady growth during the forecast period.

Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 19.6 billion Estimated value by 2035 USD 58 billion Growth rate (CAGR) of 9% Forecast Period 2023- 2035 Segments Covered by Type of Service Offered, Type of Expression System Used, Scale of Operation Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and MENA Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Drivers, Restraints and Trends

Biologics Contract Manufacturing Industry Key Market Insight

Market Drivers

Several market drivers driving the biologics contract manufacturing include increasing demand for target-based therapies and novel therapeutic drugs. Contract manufacturing service organizations boast advanced technologies and the necessary expertise to develop biologics. These biologics contract manufacturers have deep understanding and standard setup to develop advanced therapies and drugs effectively while adhering to the rules and regulations provided by the FDA. Therefore, considering the benefits and availability of advanced technology, pharmaceuticals adopt contract manufacturing organizations to reduce the cost of manufacturing drugs and help mitigate the risk associated with drug development in in-house manufacturing facilities. Driven by the increasing demand for outsourcing services for drug development, the biologics contract manufacturing market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.

Market Restraints

Several market restraints limiting adoption of biologics contract manufacturing services include high cost associated with manufacturing of biologics and installation of advanced technology-based equipment. When outsourcing biologics manufacturing, pharmaceutical companies have to share the entire drug data with the contract manufacturing services provider that poses intellectual property right issues. There is a risk of leaking information to other vendors in an unauthorized manner, and there is a risk of production of duplicate drugs using such information. The ongoing challenges are restricting the growth of the biologics contract manufacturing market in the forecast period.

Growth Factors

Despite the market restraints, several opportunities drive the biologics contract manufacturing market, including rising demand for cell and gene therapies. Target-based therapies can potentially treat chronic diseases and cancer using small molecules and biologics. Further, the significance of biologics led the key market players to focus on outsourcing services to meet the current requirements. Moreover, the trend of biologics contract manufacturing services to reduce operational costs will likely drive the biologics contract manufacturing market from 2023 to 2035.

Recent Development in Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market

It is interesting to note here that several companies have undergone partnership agreements to advance the production of biologics and meet growing requirements.

In February 2023, AGC Biologics entered into a strategic agreement with Genenta for the manufacturing of cell therapy lentivirus-based products.

In June 2023, Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult announced a technology licensing agreement with Albumedix, under this agreement latest technology of the latter company to improve manufacturing of viral vectors.

Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Segments

Based on the Type of Service Offered, Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market is Segmented into API Manufacturing and FDF Manufacturing.

API manufacturing will dominate the market, capturing 56% of the overall revenue share in 2023.

API manufacturing is anticipated to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% during the forecast period.

Based on the Type of Biologics Manufactured, Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market is Segmented into Antibodies, Cell Therapies, Vaccines, and Other Biologics.

Antibodies will dominate the biologics contract manufacturing market, capturing 39% of the overall market share by 2023.

Cell therapies will show lucrative growth during the forecast period and are anticipated to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 12% from 2023-2035.

Based on the Type of Expression Systems Used, Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market is Segmented into Mammalian, Microbial and Others.

Mammalian expression systems will lead the market, capturing 60% of the overall market share in 2023.

The Mammalian expression system is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 11% during the forecast period.

Based on the Scale of Operation, Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market is Segmented into Preclinical / Clinical and Commercial.

Commercial segment will dominate the biologics contract manufacturing industry, capturing 89% of the market share in 2023.

Preclinical / clinical will grow at a higher CAGR of 12% during the forecast period 2023-2035.

Based on the Company Size, Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market is Segmented into Small, Mid-Sized, Large and Very-Large Companies.

Large and very-large companies dominate the market, capturing 60% of the market share in 2023.

Small companies will show higher growth during the forecast period and are anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR of 12% annually.

Based On Geographical Insight, Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market is Segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and North Africa, Latin America.

North America led the biologics contract manufacturing market, capturing 34% of the overall market revenue share by 2035.

In Asia-Pacific, the market is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR of 11% during the forecast period.

Key Companies Profiled

The market report also includes the key companies' profiles (listed below) that offer contract manufacturing services, including:

AGC Biologics

Boehringer Ingelheim

Catalent

Cell Therapies

Charles River Laboratories

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

KBI Biopharma

Kemwell Biopharma

Lonza

Miltenyi Biotec

Minaris Regenerative Medicine

Samsung Biologics

Sandoz

Vetter Pharma

Wuxi Biologics

Key Benefits of Buying this Report

The report offers market leaders and newcomers valuable insights into revenue estimations for both the overall market and its sub-segments.

Stakeholders can utilize the report to enhance their understanding of the competitive landscape, allowing for improved business positioning and more effective go-to-market strategies.

The report provides stakeholders with a pulse on the spectrometry market, furnishing them with essential information on significant market drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges.

