As of Tuesday, January 16, 2024, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce contracts with expiry in June on Stock Classes with 24-month contract terms. The contracts expiring in June will be made available in addition to the existing contracts expiring in December. For contact details please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1188238