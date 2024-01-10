Colombia's new decree includes requirements that energy communities must meet, such as rules on collective self-consumption and collective distributed generation.From pv magazine LatAm Colombia's Ministry of Mines and Energy has issued new rules for the deployment of energy communities across the country. The new provisions define energy communities as organized groups of electricity consumers that can associate to generate, sell, or efficiently use power through renewable energy, renewable fuels and other distributed resources The regulations make a distinction between collective self-generation, ...

