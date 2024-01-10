HL Mando Announces Collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS)

HL Mando (MiCOSA) and AWS hold a collaboration ceremony at CES 2024

LAS VEGAS and SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HL Mando Corporation, a company specializing in electric vehicle (EV) and autonomous driving solutions for HL Group, has signed a Collaboration Letter with Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the field of mobility software. This collaboration between the two companies is significant as helps support advancements in the software defined vehicle (SDV) era. This is due to the evolution of software as a core technology of the mobility industry moving beyond hardware. The collaboration ceremony took place at the HL Mando booth during CES 2024 on January 9 with Cho Seong-hyeon, Vice Chairman of HL Mando, and Yasser Alsaied, Vice President of IoT at AWS, in attendance. On this day, HL Mando officially announced its entry into software business by unveiling MiCOSA (Mando integrated Control Software Assembly).

HL Mando's MiCOSA is a mobility software solution. Starting with Holistic Vehicle Dynamic Control (HVDC), HL Mando has expanded its scope to include data-driven features and cloud-based services. The company is actively advancing in the development of future mobility connected solutions thanks to its strengthened collaboration with AWS, the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud. AWS provides IoT services for near real-time data transmission. HL Mando is using AWS technology to help develop its various MiCOSA solutions, including Prognostics and Health Management (PHM) that monitors vehicle status and provides maintenance recommendations, and Road Surface Perception (RSP) that analyzes road conditions and optimizes vehicle control. "We are thrilled to embark on this journey with HL Mando, combining AWS expertise in IoT with their innovative MiCOSA software," said Yasser Alsaied, VP of IoT at AWS.

During CES 2024, the automotive zone set up within the AWS booth featured an engaging demonstration that showcased the benefits of MiCOSA and AWS IoT services alongside a live demonstration of RSP, captivating the attention of visitors. HL Mando Vice Chairman Cho Seong-hyeon, who attended the ceremony said, "The innovative work between our two companies will help pioneer the SDV era. We will dedicate our full efforts into advanced software development with AWS."

