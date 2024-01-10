Anzeige
10.01.2024 | 17:10
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Change in the On-Request Framework for Equity Derivatives (06/24)

As of Tuesday, Jan 16, 2024, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will make the following
change in the On-Request Framework: 

In addition to the present rule that the requested Exercise Price must conform
to the Exercise Price generation methodology, a requested Exercise Price that
is a multiple of a defined interval may be accepted regardless of its distance
to a re-calculated Exercise Price that is not aligned at a defined interval. 

For avoidance of any uncertainty, the other conditions given for the On-Request
Framework in Quotation List Chapter 1.5 will remain unchanged. 



For contact details please see attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1188242
