NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Change in the On-Request Framework for Equity Derivatives (06/24)

As of Tuesday, Jan 16, 2024, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will make the following change in the On-Request Framework: In addition to the present rule that the requested Exercise Price must conform to the Exercise Price generation methodology, a requested Exercise Price that is a multiple of a defined interval may be accepted regardless of its distance to a re-calculated Exercise Price that is not aligned at a defined interval. For avoidance of any uncertainty, the other conditions given for the On-Request Framework in Quotation List Chapter 1.5 will remain unchanged. For contact details please see attached files. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1188242