Certification underscores company's commitment to a sustainable future

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL), the biggest pureplay adhesive company in the world, announced today that its manufacturing sites in Lüneburg and Nienburg, Germany, have received the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS certification, underscoring the company's commitment to a more sustainable future and its adherence to international standards across all stages of the supply chain.

The ISCC PLUS certification, one of the world's largest, independent certification systems for sustainability, covers all sustainable feedstocks, including biomass, circular materials and renewables, and the mass balance approach, which is a calculation-based method used to track the inputs and outputs of mass within a system or a process. As defined by the ISCC PLUS, this method calculates the use of sustainable materials, meaning that every operational entity in the supply chain is ISCC certified to ensure traceability.

"By continuously exploring ways to reduce our carbon footprint and implementing new approaches, such as mass balance, we can now offer more solutions with verified, tracked, biobased and recycled raw materials throughout the entire supply chain," said Nathalie Ruelle, H.B. Fuller's global quality and sustainability director. "H.B. Fuller is on the right path to facilitate incremental transition to alternative materials and reduce emissions, while helping our customers achieve their own sustainability goals."

H.B. Fuller's Lüneburg, Germany, manufacturing plant was certified as a compounding site for the mass balance approach and is currently using this method to produce Advantra® Earthic 9370, a near carbon-neutral adhesive used in the e-commerce, food, personal and home care packaging industries. This product invests in a high share of sustainable and bio-circular raw materials via mass balance, while ensuring excellent performance.

H.B. Fuller's Nienburg, Germany, manufacturing site was certified as a specialty chemical plant. Three of the core adhesives manufactured at this site Rakoll® 5010, 5016 and 4020 partially replace fossil raw materials with bio-attributed raw material created via the mass balance approach. This not only reduces CO2 emissions, it also has the potential to extend into other manufacturing processes and products, such as textiles and automotive.

To learn more about H.B. Fuller's commitment to sustainability, visit hbfuller.com/sustainability.

About H.B. Fuller:

Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives and sealants to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2022 net revenue of $3.75 billion, H.B. Fuller's commitment to innovation and sustainable adhesive solutions brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world's biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, medical, transportation, aerospace, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive. Learn more: www.hbfuller.com.

