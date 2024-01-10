Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Median Technologies (FR0011049824 ALMDT FP) to TP ICAP (Europe), the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as of 12/29/2023:
- 28,228 shares
- €106,617.89 in cash
During the second half of 2023, it has been traded a total of:
BUY
96,229 Shares
EUR 457,244.45
338 transactions
SELL
96,971 Shares
EUR 461,187.31
273 transactions
At the time of the half-yearly statement of 06/30/2023, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:
- 28,970 shares
- €105,784.53 in cash
When the new liquidity contract was put in place on 05/04/2020, the following resources were made available:
- 4,404 shares
- 173,829.64 in cash
The daily transaction table is provided in the appendix to this press release.
TP ICAP (Europe) is authorized and regulated by the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR) and the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).
About Median Technologies:Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We harness the power of medical images by using the most advanced Artificial Intelligence technologies, to increase the accuracy of diagnosis and treatment of many cancers and other metabolic diseases at their earliest stages and provide insights into novel therapies for patients. Our iCRO solutions for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and eyonis, our AI/ML tech-based suite of software as medical devices (SaMD), help biopharmaceutical companies and clinicians to bring new treatments and diagnose patients earlier and more accurately. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.
Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a subsidiary in the US and another one in Shanghai, Median has received the label "Innovative company" by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (Paris). FR0011049824- ticker: ALMDT. Median is eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com
Appendix
BUY
SELL
ALMDT FP
Transactions
Shares
Cash (€)
Transactions
Shares
Cash (€)
Total
338
96,229
457,244.45
273
96,971
461,187.31
20230703
4
1,199
7,109.86
2
2
12.20
20230704
5
2,041
11,981.39
1
1
5.99
20230705
6
2,021
11,777.28
1
1
5.88
20230706
9
2,731
14,586.68
1
1
5.68
20230707
4
1,091
5,554.92
5
2,558
13,507.70
20230710
4
1,211
6,335.58
2
38
204.44
20230711
2
291
1,490.00
1
1
5.20
20230712
5
1,351
6,837.32
1
1
5.12
20230713
7
1,731
8,049.15
1
1
4.65
20230714
2
221
1,065.27
9
6,991
35,924.87
20230717
3
436
2,274.74
4
1,931
10,367.54
20230718
3
1,051
5,452.50
1
1
5.30
20230719
4
1,491
7,740.44
1
1
5.24
20230720
4
1,277
6,429.15
5
2,401
12,536.75
20230721
1
1
5.24
2
761
3,987.64
20230724
1
1
5.32
7
4,101
22,350.12
20230725
4
1,871
10,087.50
2
366
2,027.60
20230726
4
1,761
9,353.65
1
1
5.45
20230727
4
1,591
8,418.94
1
1
5.34
20230728
3
928
4,851.70
2
2
10.72
20230731
5
1,821
9,247.62
1
1
5.22
20230801
4
1,301
6,285.94
1
1
4.94
20230802
4
1,211
5,713.99
1
1
4.79
20230803
2
381
1,741.26
1
1
4.66
20230804
4
1,121
5,020.30
2
951
4,393.50
20230807
4
1,091
4,945.74
1
1
4.54
20230808
3
651
2,973.63
1
1
4.63
20230809
1
1
4.64
2
2
9.28
20230810
2
241
1,089.35
1
1
4.55
20230811
1
1
4.60
3
1,589
7,395.64
20230814
4
1,061
4,793.96
1
1
4.56
20230815
3
641
2,902.39
1
1
4.59
20230816
3
601
2,685.20
1
1
4.60
20230817
1
1
4.55
4
1,771
8,141.75
20230818
1
1
4.68
11
9,211
45,501.48
20230821
5
2,111
10,683.03
1
1
5.23
20230822
4
1,591
7,846.22
2
2
10.04
20230823
4
1,461
7,146.38
1
1
4.98
20230824
3
626
3,024.25
1
1
4.95
20230825
4
1,291
6,211.65
6
3,137
15,784.21
20230828
1
1
5.08
2
871
4,424.68
20230829
4
1,521
7,500.76
1
1
4.96
20230830
4
1,411
6,845.58
1
1
4.98
20230831
4
1,261
6,142.93
1
1
4.93
20230901
1
1
4.86
3
1,826
8,918.36
20230904
1
1
4.96
2
2
9.92
20230905
3
821
3,956.94
1
1
4.94
20230906
3
791
3,685.75
1
1
4.75
20230907
2
501
2,304.62
1
1
4.62
20230908
3
731
3,362.26
1
1
4.66
20230911
3
681
3,159.66
1
1
4.66
20230912
4
875
3,921.44
2
2
9.28
20230913
1
1
4.48
2
2
8.96
20230914
1
1
4.50
2
2
9.00
20230915
1
1
4.43
4
2,871
13,093.03
20230918
3
595
2,674.64
3
1,191
5,478.60
20230919
2
541
2,445.36
1
1
4.56
20230920
1
1
4.60
3
2,090
9,678.74
20230921
2
304
1,386.29
4
2,541
11,994.41
20230922
3
1,001
4,704.32
1
1
4.72
20230925
4
1,461
6,647.50
1
1
4.70
20230926
1
1
4.53
3
2,111
9,865.13
20230927
2
2
9.28
2
901
4,288.64
20230928
2
681
3,200.74
1
1
4.74
20230929
1
1
4.68
1
1
4.68
20231002
2
2
9.24
1
1
4.62
20231003
1
1
4.70
1
1
4.70
20231004
1
1
4.70
6
3,661
17,944.10
20231005
1
1
4.98
4
2,079
10,435.66
20231006
2
841
4,171.48
2
751
3,815.08
20231009
4
1,941
9,456.60
1
1
5.00
20231010
2
811
3,795.55
1
1
4.75
20231011
2
771
3,546.67
3
967
4,572.35
20231012
2
771
3,577.45
2
17
80.81
20231013
1
1
4.78
4
2,251
10,794.58
20231016
2
821
3,858.80
1
1
4.80
20231017
1
1
4.70
1
1
4.70
20231018
1
1
4.74
2
1,011
4,792.14
20231019
4
1,419
6,510.10
1
1
4.66
20231020
5
2,591
11,312.86
5
2,603
11,568.59
20231023
4
1,881
8,332.88
1
1
4.48
20231024
1
1
4.36
3
1,395
6,225.16
20231025
3
996
4,394.99
1
1
4.49
20231026
1
1
4.49
1
1
4.49
20231027
1
1
4.50
2
1,061
4,816.90
20231030
2
801
3,604.50
1
1
4.50
20231031
3
1,171
5,206.70
1
1
4.50
20231101
7
2,709
11,849.16
1
1
4.44
20231102
3
991
4,257.76
1
1
4.31
20231103
1
1
4.38
2
159
696.42
20231106
1
1
4.40
5
2,981
13,326.80
20231107
3
1,081
4,806.58
2
2
9.16
20231108
2
70
309.40
1
1
4.42
20231109
1
1
4.46
1
1
4.46
20231110
3
1,031
4,522.40
1
1
4.40
20231113
2
13
56.16
1
1
4.32
20231114
1
1
4.38
1
1
4.38
20231115
1
1
4.32
2
951
4,184.32
20231116
3
1,051
4,504.95
1
1
4.35
20231117
2
671
2,804.88
1
1
4.21
20231120
1
1
4.30
2
981
4,218.30
20231121
2
671
2,818.20
1
1
4.20
20231122
2
651
2,734.26
1
1
4.26
20231123
3
961
3,984.56
1
1
4.16
20231124
8
2,938
11,377.38
2
712
2,791.14
20231127
1
1
4.16
5
3,281
13,880.16
20231128
4
1,326
5,358.40
1
1
4.20
20231129
3
961
3,792.36
2
1,001
4,083.96
20231130
3
971
3,793.20
2
2
8.00
20231201
3
931
3,562.32
3
1,356
5,334.42
20231204
3
971
3,676.65
2
2
7.73
20231205
1
1
3.88
2
1,061
4,137.88
20231206
1
1
3.94
6
3,186
12,794.54
20231207
2
18
72.12
2
2
8.24
20231208
1
1
4.08
3
942
3,843.42
20231211
1
1
4.20
5
2,791
11,918.40
20231212
2
831
3,523.44
1
1
4.24
20231213
2
801
3,364.25
1
1
4.25
20231214
1
1
4.19
2
442
1,882.85
20231215
1
1
4.25
4
2,291
9,898.25
20231218
1
1
4.48
5
2,491
11,341.88
20231219
1
1
4.90
3
1,661
8,194.10
20231220
1
1
4.98
6
2,518
12,932.54
20231221
4
2,291
11,253.18
1
1
4.98
20231222
2
405
1,992.62
1
1
4.94
20231225
0
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
20231226
0
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
20231227
5
2,911
14,294.35
1
1
4.95
20231228
1
1
5.00
4
2,071
10,387.20
20231229
4
1,443
6,915.69
1
1
4.93
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240110042005/en/
Contacts:
Median Technologies
Emmanuelle Leygues
Head of Corporate Marketing Financial Communications
+33 6 10 93 58 88
emmanuelle.leygues@mediantechnologies.com
Press ALIZE RP
Caroline Carmagnol
+33 6 64 18 99 59
median@alizerp.com
Investors ACTIFIN
Ghislaine Gasparetto
+33 6 21 10 49 24
ggasparetto@actifin.fr