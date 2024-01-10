Regulatory News:
Groupe Berkem (the "Group") (Paris:ALKEM), a leading player in bio-based chemicals (ISIN code: FR00140069V2 Ticker: ALKEM), announces today its 2024 financial calendar.
Event
Date *
2023 Full-Year Revenue
January 31, 2024
2023 Full-Year Results
April 29, 2024
2024 First-Quarter Revenue
April 29, 2024
Annual General Meeting
June 25, 2024
2024 First-Half Revenue
July 25, 2024
2024 First-Half Results
September 26, 2024
2024 Third-Quarter Revenue
October 24, 2024
* this information is subject to modification.
ABOUT GROUPE BERKEM
Founded in 1993 by Olivier Fahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Groupe Berkem is a leading force in the bio-based chemicals market. Its mission is to advance the environmental transition of companies producing the chemicals used in everyday life (Construction Materials, Health, Beauty Nutrition, Hygiene Protection, and Industry). By harnessing its expertise in both plant extraction and innovative formulations, Groupe Berkem has developed bio-based boosters-unique high-quality bio-based solutions augmenting the performance of synthetic molecules. Groupe Berkem achieved revenue of €51.8 million in 2022. The Group has almost 200 employees working at its head office (Blanquefort, Gironde) and 4 production facilities in Gardonne (Dordogne), La Teste-de-Buch (Gironde), Chartres (Eure-et-Loir) and Tonneins (Lot-et-Garonne).
Groupe Berkem has been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since December 2021 (ISIN code: FR00140069V2 ALKEM).
www.groupeberkem.com
