Tim O'Loughlin is joining Vantiva Connected Home as Senior Vice President of the Americas Customer Unit

Paris - January 10th, 2024 - Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI), a global technology leader enabling Network Service Providers (NSPs) to connect consumers worldwide, announces that Tim O'Loughlin is joining Vantiva Connected Home to lead the Americas Customer Unit.

Following the acquisition of CommScope's Home Networks Division, Vantiva is splitting its Customer Unit into two regions (Americas & Eurasia). This decision will enable better regional focus and an enhanced customer-centric approach. With this operation now final, Vantiva has significantly expanded its portfolio of clients and extended its presence in key geographies, in particular by strengthening its presence in North America and expanding its footprint in Eurasia.

On January 2nd, 2024, Tim O'Loughlin was appointed Senior Vice President of the Americas Customer Unit for Vantiva's Connected Home division. Tim has more than 20 years of experience managing and directing sales, marketing, and customer service for leading telecommunication equipment providers, mainly in the Americas (Canada, Latin America and the United States). He was instrumental in the growth of Pace in the Americas, where he spent 18 years as President of the Americas Business Unit and ran Americas Sales and global marketing for ARRIS prior to its sale to CommScope. Most recently, Tim was EVP and President of the Americas region for payment hardware and services provider Verifone. Tim O'Loughlin holds two degrees from Florida Atlantic University.

Mercedes Pastor will lead the Eurasia Customer Unit for Vantiva's Connected Home division. Mercedes joined Vantiva in 2016 and held different roles, such as Head of the Global CPE Business Unit and Head of EMEA Connected Home, before becoming Head of Global Customer Unit in 2022.

"CommScope's acquisition significantly strengthens our capabilities in the field of Connected Home and represents a unique transformation opportunity for Vantiva," said Luis Martinez-Amago, CEO of Vantiva. "Tim's appointment as Senior Vice President of the Americas Customer Unit for Vantiva's Connected Home division, and Mercedes' as that of the Eurasia region, will help boost our expansion in these two strategic markets and better meet the needs and expectations of our customers. We are delighted to welcome Tim to the Vantiva Executive Committee. Tim has extensive sales management experience in the Americas, including in many companies' part of the CommScope acquisition (Pace, 2Wire, Phillips, ARRIS, CommScope). Therefore, he has an in-depth knowledge of all our customers (Vantiva and CommScope) and of CommScope's employees, having previously worked with them for more than 20 years."

Vantiva shares are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (VANTI).

Vantiva, formerly known as Technicolor, is headquartered in Paris, France. It is an independent company which is a global technology leader in designing, developing and supplying innovative products and solutions that connect consumers around the world to the content and services they love - whether at home, at work or in other smart spaces. Vantiva has also earned a solid reputation for optimizing supply chain performance by leveraging its decades-long expertise in high-precision manufacturing, logistics, fulfillment and distribution. With operations throughout the Americas, Asia Pacific and EMEA, Vantiva is recognized as a strategic partner by leading firms across various vertical industries, including network service providers, software companies and video game creators for over 25 years. The group's relationships with the film and entertainment industry goes back over 100 years by providing end-to-end solutions for its clients.

Following the acquisition of CommScope's Home Networks in January 2024, Vantiva continues its 130-year legacy as a global leader in the connected home market.

Vantiva is committed to the highest standards of corporate social responsibility and sustainability across all aspects of their operations.

For more information, please visit vantiva.comand follow Vantiva on LinkedInand Twitter.

