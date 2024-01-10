VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: 2024 financial reporting calendar

Press release

10 January 2024. Vente-unique.com, a European specialist in online furniture and home furnishing sales, today publishes its financial reporting calendar for 2024.

Date of publication FY 2023 earnings Tuesday, January 9, 2024 FY 2023 financial report Tuesday, January 30, 2024 Q1 2024 revenues Thursday, February 8, 2024 H1 2024 revenues Tuesday, May 14, 2024 H1 2024 earnings Tuesday, June 18, 2024 H1 2024 financial report Thursday, June 27, 2024 Q3 2024 revenues Tuesday, July 23, 2024 FY 2024 revenues Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Dates are provisional. Publication will take place before start of trading on Euronext Paris markets.

Next publication: Q1 2023-2024 revenues, 8 February 2024

About Vente- unique .com

Created in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the CAFOM Group (Euronext - CAFO), is an expert in online revenues of furniture and home furnishings in Europe. The company covers 11 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Switzerland) and has supplied over 2.5 million customers since its launch. In 2023, Vente-unique.com generated revenues of €202 million, up 18%.

ACTUS finance & communication Pierre Jacquemin-Guillaume Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt Investor Relations Press Relations vente-unique@actus.fr acdudicourt@actus.fr +33 (0)1 53 67 36 79 +33 (0)1 53 67 36 32

