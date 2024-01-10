Anzeige
WKN: A2JHN6 | ISIN: FR0010766667
10.01.2024
10.01.2024 | 18:23
VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: 2024 financial reporting calendar

Press release

10 January 2024. Vente-unique.com, a European specialist in online furniture and home furnishing sales, today publishes its financial reporting calendar for 2024.

Date of publication
FY 2023 earningsTuesday, January 9, 2024
FY 2023 financial reportTuesday, January 30, 2024
Q1 2024 revenuesThursday, February 8, 2024
H1 2024 revenuesTuesday, May 14, 2024
H1 2024 earningsTuesday, June 18, 2024
H1 2024 financial reportThursday, June 27, 2024
Q3 2024 revenuesTuesday, July 23, 2024
FY 2024 revenuesWednesday, November 13, 2024

Dates are provisional. Publication will take place before start of trading on Euronext Paris markets.

Next publication: Q1 2023-2024 revenues, 8 February 2024

Read more on bourse.vente-unique.com

About Vente- unique .com

Created in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the CAFOM Group (Euronext - CAFO), is an expert in online revenues of furniture and home furnishings in Europe. The company covers 11 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Switzerland) and has supplied over 2.5 million customers since its launch. In 2023, Vente-unique.com generated revenues of €202 million, up 18%.

ACTUS finance & communication
Pierre Jacquemin-GuillaumeAnne-Charlotte Dudicourt
Investor RelationsPress Relations
vente-unique@actus.fracdudicourt@actus.fr
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 79+33 (0)1 53 67 36 32
