VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: 2024 financial reporting calendar

Press release
10 January 2024. Vente-unique.com, a European specialist in online furniture and home furnishing sales, today publishes its financial reporting calendar for 2024.
|Date of publication
|FY 2023 earnings
|Tuesday, January 9, 2024
|FY 2023 financial report
|Tuesday, January 30, 2024
|Q1 2024 revenues
|Thursday, February 8, 2024
|H1 2024 revenues
|Tuesday, May 14, 2024
|H1 2024 earnings
|Tuesday, June 18, 2024
|H1 2024 financial report
|Thursday, June 27, 2024
|Q3 2024 revenues
|Tuesday, July 23, 2024
|FY 2024 revenues
|Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Dates are provisional. Publication will take place before start of trading on Euronext Paris markets.
Next publication: Q1 2023-2024 revenues, 8 February 2024
About Vente- unique .com
Created in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the CAFOM Group (Euronext - CAFO), is an expert in online revenues of furniture and home furnishings in Europe. The company covers 11 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Switzerland) and has supplied over 2.5 million customers since its launch. In 2023, Vente-unique.com generated revenues of €202 million, up 18%.
