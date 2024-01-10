Lancer Corporation Earns Silver Medal From EcoVadis for Sustainability Performance

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2024 / Lancer Corporation, a global beverage equipment manufacturer, announced today that it has achieved a Silver Medal from EcoVadis, the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings.

EcoVadis is the global standard for business sustainability ratings. The EcoVadis assessment evaluates 21 sustainability criteria across four core themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement. More than 85,000 companies globally have been rated by EcoVadis

"2023 has proven to be a banner year in Lancer's ESG journey, and I am proud of our organization for achieving the EcoVadis Silver Medal classification", stated Lancer's President, Matt Whitener. "We recognize that sustainability is a never-ending journey. This Silver Medal rating is a significant indicator of our commitment to sustainability and provides us with a solid base on which to build. Our goal is to use the insights and learnings gained from the EcoVadis assessment to further enhance collaboration with customers focused on sustainability."

EcoVadis' business sustainability ratings are based on international sustainability standards such as the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, the International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and the ISO 26000 standard. The ratings provide an evidenced-based analysis on performance and an actionable roadmap for continuous improvement.

