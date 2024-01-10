Anzeige
BILENDI: New AI-powered features for the research platform Bilendi Discuss

BILENDI 
BILENDI: New AI-powered features for the research platform Bilendi Discuss 
10-Jan-2024 / 18:07 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
New AI-powered features for the research platform Bilendi Discuss 
 
Paris, January 10, 2024 - Bilendi has added new features to Bilendi Discuss, the AI-supported multi-channel research 
platform. 
 
With an intuitive design, Bilendi Discuss ensures a smooth experience for researchers and participants. Research can be 
conducted either via social messaging apps or a web portal. 
Integrated into Bilendi Discuss, BARI, the Bilendi Artificial Research Intelligence, serves as a research assistant - 
enabling researchers to get more detailed verbatims in less time. 
 
Built-in AI-powered research assistant "BARI" supporting qualitative projects 
 
Bilendi Discuss is a well-established platform that has been tailored to the needs of researchers looking for a smooth 
tool with intuitive handling. It enables researchers to get deeper and more human insights than ever before. Using 
innovative in-house algorithms, proprietary AI and advanced prompt engineering techniques for ChatGPT, BARI was already 
able to deliver precise summaries and analysis of large amounts of data. Now BARI has become even more powerful. 
 
New feature: Professional automated moderation 
 
BARI has been levelled up with professional moderation skills: BARI adapts perfectly to the participants' responses in 
terms of content, writing style and length. The questions and follow-up questions asked are always relevant to the 
qualitative project and go far beyond a simple "tell us more". In real-time, BARI analyses the participant's first 
answer and picks up the relevant part to ask for more details. This leads to even more detailed and relevant verbatims. 
Acting as a tireless assistant, BARI supports researchers 24/7 with consistently professional and equal-to-human 
moderation skills. 
 
BARI can be tailored to the needs of the individual project: researchers can choose between a completely automatic or a 
semi-automatic moderation, which allows the researcher to validate the proposed question before sending it. This can 
also be changed in the course of a project, for example, by switching to automatic moderation during non-business 
hours. The level of intensity can also be adapted to define the number of follow-up questions BARI will ask. 
BARI is professional, flexible and always available. 
 
 
Marc Bidou, CEO and founder of Bilendi, states: 
"Our AI, BARI, has become a key feature of Bilendi Discuss. BARI has been developed to make the work of researchers 
easier, acting as a real assistant to them. First by providing reliable summaries and analysis and now also by 
autonomously moderating qualitative projects. For us, reliable, professional and comprehensive results are always the 
essential principles when developing new AI-features - and there are more to come." 
 
Next publication: 2023 revenues, February 27, 2024 (after market close) 
About Bilendi 
At a time when the volume, variety and speed of data transmitted and exchanged are increasing exponentially, Bilendi 
provides an innovative technological response to data collection, management and enhancement. Bilendi is thus 
positioned at the heart of data collection for two market segments: Technologies & Services for Market Research and 
Technologies & Services for Customer Engagement and Loyalty. 
 
The Group has an international reach, with operations in 13 countries: France, the UK, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Spain, 
Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Morocco, Mauritius Island. The Group has also business activity 
in Austria and Norway. 
 
In 2021, Bilendi takes another major step in its development with the acquisition of Respondi, making it one of 
Europe's leading players in market research technology and data. In 2023, Bilendi launches Bilendi Discuss, an 
innovative new platform integrating AI functionalities, based on ChatGPT - a further demonstration of the Group's 
ability to position itself at the forefront of its market by offering its customers today's most advanced technologies 
and services. 
 
Bilendi posted sales of EUR61.5 million in 2022, up +39.5%, of which +6.3% on a pro-forma basis. 
The group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. 
 
ISIN code: FR0004174233 - Mnemo code: ALBLD - PEA PME eligible. 
 
www.bilendi.com 
 
 
Contacts 
 
Bilendi 
Marc Bidou - Chairman and CEO 
Phone: +331 44 88 60 30 
m.bidou@bilendi.com 
 
ACTIFIN 
Analysts & Investors Relations        Press Relations 
 Foucauld Charavay/ Alexandre Commerot    Isabelle Dray 
 Foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com    idray@actifin.fr 
 Phone: +339 70 68 28 93           Phone: +331 56 88 11 29

Regulatory filing PDF file File: New AI-powered features for the research platform Bilendi Discuss 

