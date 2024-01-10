New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2024) - Quantum Media Group CEO Ari Zoldan will moderate The Microcap Conference in Atlantic City Jan. 30 - Feb.1, 2024. The three-day conference will feature presentations from publicly traded microcap companies and qualified private companies in healthcare, technology, financial services, energy and other high-growth sectors.

According to Charlie Napolitano, Managing Director of DealFlow Events, "We are delighted to have Ari Zoldan moderate the Microcap Conference. Ari brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise on the public market landscape. His background in Public Relations and Investor Relations is a perfect match for our conference."

The Microcap Conference will also feature keynote presentations and panel discussions led by experts in their industry who will provide insights into their trading strategies, regulations, risk assessment and mitigation, tax issues and other topics essential to the microcap universe. The event will also facilitate networking through one-on-one investor meetings and provide interactive activities and entertainment, including a poker tournament.

"I'm honored to have been selected to moderate The Deal Flow Microcap Conference," Zoldan said. "With so many innovative companies set to present their ideas, this conference is sure to uncover some great business opportunities for investors."

About Ari Zoldan

Ari Zoldan is the CEO of New York-based Quantum Media Group, LLC. The company provides investor relations, public relations and equity research services to publicly traded companies.

As an on-air media personality, Ari can be seen regularly on major media outlets and is frequently quoted in mainstream news outlets covering business, innovation and emerging trends. He is a regular contributor for Nasdaq, MarketBeat, Forbes and Benzinga and hosts a radio and podcast show on iHeartRadio.

