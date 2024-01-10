Taura Gold Inc.: Resumption of Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2024 / Taura Gold Inc. (TSXV:TORA) today announced that it has been advised by the TSX Venture Exchange that its common shares will resume trading on the TSX Venture Exchange effective Friday January 12, 2024 at the opening of trading.

