Mittwoch, 10.01.2024
Phänomenales Ressourcen-Plus bei fettem Defizit! Aktie muss explodieren!
WKN: A3DB7R | ISIN: CA8766931023 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TAURA GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TAURA GOLD INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
10.01.2024 | 20:02
Taura Gold Inc.: Resumption of Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2024 / Taura Gold Inc. (TSXV:TORA) today announced that it has been advised by the TSX Venture Exchange that its common shares will resume trading on the TSX Venture Exchange effective Friday January 12, 2024 at the opening of trading.

For more information, please contact:

Taura Gold Inc.

John Dorward President and CEO
E: info@tauragold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Taura Gold Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
