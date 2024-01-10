LBB Specialties LLC: LBB Specialties Appoints Senior Vice President for LBBS Canada

NORWALK, Conn., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LBB Specialties (LBBS), a leading distributor of specialty chemicals and ingredients in North America, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jake Jevric as Senior Vice President of LBBS Canada. In his new role, Jevric will be responsible for developing and executing the business and commercial strategy for LBBS Canada.

With a wealth of experience in the chemical industry, Jevric brings a diverse skill set to LBB Specialties. Over the past seven years, he served as the Corporate Vice President and Head of Global Marketing Distribution at Lorama Group Inc., where he oversaw US-based subsidiaries and distributors and managed sales and principal relationships. Prior to that, Jevric spent 13 years at L.V. Lomas/IMCD Canada, gaining extensive knowledge in both industrial and fine chemicals across various sales and principal management roles.

Jevric holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Chemical Engineering from Ryerson University and an MBA from the University of Toronto - Rotman School of Management. His technical expertise and commercial acumen make him well-equipped to drive the long-term growth objectives of LBBS Canada.

"We are thrilled to have Jake join our senior commercial leadership team," said Hank DeWolf, President and CEO of LBB Specialties. "His deep understanding of specialty chemicals and extensive technical and commercial experience will be instrumental in advancing the Canadian vertical and achieving our growth goals."

"I'm overjoyed to be part of the team," said Jevric. "The depth and breadth of what has been assembled at LBB Specialties primes us for wonderful opportunities for continued growth and development. LBBS is truly unlike anything I have experienced before. I look forward to learning, laughing, and winning with the teams in Canada and the USA."

Jake Jevric's appointment marks a crucial step for LBBS Canada as we strengthen its position as an industry leader in the specialty chemicals and ingredients distribution industry. LBB Specialties looks forward to leveraging Jevric's expertise to deliver exceptional value and service to its customers.

LBB Specialties is a leader in North American specialty chemicals and ingredients. It is a diversified supplier serving end-markets including care, food & nutrition, industrial specialties, and life sciences. LBB Specialties generates approximately $500 million in revenue annually and employs more than 110 commercial team members. www.LBBSpecialties.com

