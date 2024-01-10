Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2024) - Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: JUB) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Okunola Joshua Aina, as its Chief Financial Officer effective January 10, 2024.

Appointment of Joshua Aina as Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Aina is a senior finance and accounting professional with 15 years of experience, with the early part of his career spent in public accounting practice with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), followed by roles in the corporate industry with both public and private companies within and outside Canada. His experiences span across several industries and markets, including advising the Board and management team on corporate financial reporting, regulatory compliance, SOX internal controls, risk management and strategic business process improvement. He has occupied various leadership roles such as the head of finance at an AgricTech startup company, and stat to tax leader with General Electric for West Africa.

Mr. Aina is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) with Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario (CPAO). He is also an Associate Chartered Accountant (ACA) with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN). He obtained his bachelor's degree (honours) in Accounting from the University of Lagos.

Mr. Aina will succeed Mr Keith Li, who has served as the Company's CFO since January 2020. The Company would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Li for his role and effort over the past few years.

For further information contact:

Name: Warren Becker, Interim Chief Executive Officer

Office: 416-436-4348

Email: warbecks@gmail.com

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which address future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, which reflect the current expectations of management of the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "potential for" and similar expressions, although these words may not be present in all forward-looking statements.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in the news release are based upon what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions and the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, conditions, results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, the Company cannot assure prospective investors that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All the forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/193710

SOURCE: Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd.