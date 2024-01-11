Nevada City, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2024) - TruSteel, a leading manufacturing company specializing in solvent-based extraction and evaporation systems, announces that Ray Van Lenten, the company's Chief Technology Officer, founder, and visionary entrepreneur, has acquired a controlling stake in TruSteel, signaling a significant shift in the company's direction and strategic vision.

TruSteel's evolution is rooted in its pioneering contributions to the solvent extraction and evaporation equipment industry. With a strong legacy of innovation and sustainability, the company has earned recognition for its commitment to customer-centric solutions, domestic manufacturing, and cutting-edge engineering.

The recent acquisition of a controlling stake by Ray Van Lenten, TruSteel's Chief Technology Officer, signifies a renewed vision for the company. "This marks a natural progression for TruSteel," Van Lenten stated. "Our journey began with a focus on solvent recovery and evaporation equipment, and now, we're positioned to extend our expertise into new sectors."

With an emphasis on innovation, TruSteel aims to expand its footprint in industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and biochemistry. Van Lenten emphasized, "Our goal is to redefine industry standards, empowering customers with sustainable solutions that address evolving needs."

TruSteel's commitment to research and development remains unwavering under Van Lenten's leadership. "Innovation is ingrained in our DNA," Van Lenten reiterated. "We're pioneering systems that drive efficiency without compromising usability."

The acquisition solidifies Ray Van Lenten's role as majority stakeholder and CTO, securing TruSteel's position as an industry leader and innovator. This strategic move comes at a time when forward-thinking solutions are paramount, positioning TruSteel, LLC to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing world.

TruSteel, LLC, established in 2015 by Ray Van Lenten, is a manufacturing company that specializes in the development of solvent-based extraction and evaporation systems. With a track record of innovation and a commitment to sustainability, TruSteel has redefined industry standards, delivering cutting-edge solutions that optimize processes across various sectors. Under the leadership of Ray Van Lenten, TruSteel, LLC is expanding its horizons into new industries, poised to continue its legacy of innovation and excellence.

