Tranter International AB: Tranter to supply heat exchangers to carbon capture application in a new blue hydrogen plant in Texas, United States

PUNE, India, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tranter recently won a large order for post combustion carbon capture application. The order is for six (6) large plate and frame heat exchangers in stainless steel and 254 SMO with EPDM gaskets that will be used for heat recovery and vent condensers in the removal process of CO2 from a gas stream, carried out by absorption in a continuous process with regenerable solvents.

The heat exchangers were ordered by a major EPC contractor in gas processing, separation and liquefaction technologies. While the engineering and procurement activities were done by their entity in India, decision making, and purchase order was managed by their headquarter in Germany. The blue hydrogen plant will be built in Texas, United States and will supply hydrogen and nitrogen for production of blue ammonia in the region and will provide clean hydrogen to companies in the US Gulf Coast, decarbonizing their operations.

"Tranter was an early runner with plate and frame heat exchangers in post combustion carbon capture pilot plants back in 2010-2011, where we gained in-depth knowledge of the application, process, design and operation of carbon capture plants. As carbon capture plants now are commercializing to meet the global net zero goals, Tranter is a trusted advisor for the engineering companies during their engineering and design, and to the end user during operation of the plant with our service presence in Houston, United States," says Thomas Cassirer, Director EPC & Global Energy.

The heat exchangers will be used as vent condensers and for heat recovery between the lean and rich solvent, where the rich solvent have absorbed the CO2 from a gas stream and need to be heated prior to entering the desorption column where the CO2 is separated from the solvent making it lean. The lean solvent in turn needs to be cooled down before being reintroduced to the absorber. Tranter's plate and frame heat exchangers used for vent condenser will condense any evaporated solvent in the desorption step back into the column.

"Knowing the process design for plate heat exchangers in the post combustion carbon capture application was a key success factor to gain the customer's trust and confidence for this project. We had several discussions with their engineers regarding design margins, shear stress, port size and velocities to ensure safe and trouble-free operation of the heat exchangers in their process. Further, our ability to work globally and address all stakeholders' concerns in India, Germany and the United States, made it clear that Tranter was a first-choice provider of plate and frame heat exchangers to this project." says Drazen Dragicevic, Area Sales Manager EPC.

Tranter's ThermoFit plates (GT-series) with the Omniflex plate pattern are specifically designed for heat recovery duties capable of handling high NTUs without sacrificing too much pressure drop, making it a perfect fit for post-combustion carbon capture applications using regenerable solvents.

