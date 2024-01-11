Slate Asset Management ("Slate"), a global alternative investment platform targeting real assets, today announced the promotions of Desmond (Des) Vindici and Sven Vollenbruch to Managing Director.

"Our team is the driving force behind all that we do, and today, we are pleased to recognize two key leaders who have contributed very meaningfully to the growth and success of our business over the past year," said Blair Welch, Co-Founding Partner at Slate.

Brady Welch, Co-Founding Partner at Slate, added: "Des and Sven have worked relentlessly to unlock new opportunities for our firm. Their collaborative approach, dedication, and commitment to innovation has earned them a reputation of excellence among colleagues, peers, and our many partners. We look forward to their continued leadership and success."

Des Vindici is based in Chicagoand focuses on capital markets and CMBS for Slate's US debt platform, Slate Real Estate Capital ("SREC"). Since joining Slate in early 2022, Des has been instrumental in cultivating and maintaining SREC's relationships with various lenders, brokers, and trading counterparties during a challenging time for commercial real estate markets and has helped facilitate originations and execution of capital market solutions and CMBS investments throughout 2023. Des has extensive experience in commercial real estate finance and securitization, as well as structured product trading and portfolio management. Prior to joining Slate, he held various roles at Wells Fargo and multiple commercial real estate development positions. Des graduated with Honors from Denison University and holds a Bachelor of Science degree.

Sven Vollenbruch is based in Frankfurt andhas extensive real estate investment, debt financing, and portfolio management experience throughout Europe. He is currently responsible for the origination and execution of Slate's European investments and leads the portfolio management and strategic oversight of Slate's European funds and portfolios. Since joining Slate in 2018, Sven has played a leading role in the operations of Slate's business in Europe, helping Slate transact on approximately 900 predominantly grocery and essential real estate properties across the continent. In 2023, Sven led a €1B transaction to acquire a 188-property grocery-anchored real estate portfolio in Germany from x+bricks group, cementing Slate's position as a leading owner and operator of essential real estate in Germany. Prior to joining Slate, Sven held an asset management position at Jones Lang LaSalle. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the Berlin School of Economics and Law.

About Slate Asset Management

Slate Asset Management is a global alternative investment platform targeting real assets. We focus on fundamentals with the objective of creating long-term value for our investors and partners. Slate's platform has a range of real estate and infrastructure investment strategies, including opportunistic, value add, core plus and debt investments. We are supported by exceptional people and flexible capital, which enable us to originate and execute on a wide range of compelling investment opportunities. Visit slateam.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240110916487/en/

Contacts:

Media

Slate Asset Management

Karolina Kmiecik

karolina@slateam.com