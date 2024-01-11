DJ Freelance.com: Announces the acquisition of the STA group, strengthening its position as a leader in the European freelancing market - Combined revenue now exceeds one billion euros.

Freelance.com Freelance.com: Announces the acquisition of the STA group, strengthening its position as a leader in the European freelancing market - Combined revenue now exceeds one billion euros. 11-Jan-2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release - Thursday, January 11, 2024 Freelance.com announces the acquisition of the STA group, strengthening its service offerings and its position as a leader in the European freelancing market. Combined revenue now exceeds one billion euros. Freelance.com (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0004187367 - ALFRE), the European leader in connecting businesses with external talents, takes a new strategic step by confirming today its acquisition of the STA group, a specialist in freelancers' wage portage and the connection of highly qualified consultants with companies. The integration with STA allows Freelance.com to strengthen its range of services for freelancers and businesses, actively contributing to the consolidation of the wage portage market in France and Europe. A strategic alliance for shared growth. After reaching 86 million euros in 2022, the STA group plans to achieve approximately 120 million euros in revenue in 2023, showcasing a remarkable growth of around 40%. This momentum will propel the new group formed by Freelance.com towards a total revenue surpassing the billion-euro threshold. This strategic move already positions it as the European leader in wage portage, a key pillar of this success (with over 500 million euros in combined revenue in Europe in 2023 in this segment alone). An obvious strategic choice, opening up promising prospects for the year 2024 and beyond, STA is positioned in a segment that perfectly complements Freelance.com's existing offerings, particularly in the IT skills domain. These synergies promise a seamless integration and open up very favorable horizons. The tools and processes implemented by STA enable it to deliver its services at extremely competitive costs, ensuring profitability in line with Freelance.com's standards. « The STA group enjoys an excellent reputation among a clientele of freelancers and major accounts. It has a user-friendly platform and an innovative, fully digital service offering in SaaS mode. Beyond the synergies between our expertise to solidify Freelance.com's leading position in the wage portage market in France and Europe, the successive acquisitions of OpenWork and STA will enrich Freelance.com's talent pool with nearly 15,000 consultants in total on our overall database. Freelance.com thus consolidates its positioning in highly sought-after skills by its major account clients: strategy consultants, industry experts, transition managers, and IT freelancers.. » Laurent Perret, Deputy General Manager of Freelance.com in charge of wage portage. « After 12 years of continuous growth, I wish to align the STA group with a partner capable of ensuring its sustainability and development. I was impressed by the long-term industrial project of Freelance.com, which aims to facilitate the search for missions by freelancers and the search for talents by companies, especially in the IT field. The broad range of services offered by Freelance.com perfectly complements the specificities of our model and the quality of support for our clients. » David Forner, Founder and President of STA Group. About Freelance.com: Positioned at the heart of the workforce transformation, Freelance.com is the European leader in Talent as a Service (TAAS) solutions, connecting large enterprises with their external talents. The group offers a complete range of services, including expertise sourcing, project management, commercial support, wage portage, and compliance management. Freelance.com relies on a community of over 150,000 (106,000 in France) qualified consultants and experts, working as freelancers or within highly specialized SMEs, delivering a total of more than 12,500 services in 2022. With 350 employees and a revenue of 800.2 million euros in 2022 (820.7 million euros GMV), a presence in France and internationally (Germany, Belgium, Morocco, Switzerland), Freelance.com is a key player in the 'Future of Work,' recognized as one of the 'Champions de la Croissance 2023' by Les Echos. Designation: FREELANCE.COM ISIN Code: FR0004187367 Ticker Symbol: ALFRE Number of shares comprising the share capital: 56,535,254 For more information, visit https://www.freelance.com GROUPE FREELANCE.COM GROUPE FREELANCE.COM Florent BRIANT Claude TEMPE Directeur financier Vice-Président Port.: 06 60 51 60 06 ctempe@freelance.com Port.: 06 95 84 14 18 fbriant@freelance.com

