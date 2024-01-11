Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2024) - On January 3rd Dhabi Hold Co Confirmed its investment into London's Accounting Bi.

Accounting Bi connects multiple organizations within the accounting software to PowerBI. AccountingBi connects accounting system with PowerBi and Excel - allowing user to build online financial dashboards and professional printable reports.





Photo (The Founder of Accounting Bi Arnold Ayton)



The founder of Accounting Bi Arnold Ayton has spent over ten years in finance and accounting owning his own regulated accounting firm in the United Kingdom and United Arab Emirates. Mr Ayton in recent years built an accounting tool called Accounting.BI, a business intelligence and data aggregation tool for CFOs, accountancy practices, and management accounting within the FP&A sector.

Accounting.BI integrates with global accounting platforms like Xero, Zoho, Sage and many others; while making this real time data available to users via industry standard office applications such as Microsoft's Excel and PowerBI.

An IBM poll names accounts payable as one of the most automatable business processes, but a whopping 38% of those responding say that their teams spend more than 25% of their total time on manual tasks. In large finance teams - for example, those with more than 25 members - the number is even higher, at 44%. And for a sizable minority (11%), manual tasks take up more than half of their team's time.

In a press release, a Dhabi Hold Co partner said: "It's a great company at a critical time in the accounting world. The financial industry needs powerful, cost-effective technology that can automate critical processes and minimize risk. Companies are also discovering that AI and accounting automation are essential to keeping up with financial standards heading into 2024."

Accounting.BI currently has over 1000+ organisations using the platform and is now growing into the USA, Europe and Middle East in 2024.

Find out more here www.accounting.bi

