Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2024) - Moovly Media Inc. (TSXV: MVY) (OTCQB: MVVYF) (FSE: 0PV2) ("Moovly" or the "Company") is excited to announce a new partnership with Aprimo, a leading provider in Digital Asset Management (DAM) software. This collaboration brings a straightforward, integrated solution to companies seeking to empower their employees to easily produce video content that aligns with their brand and extract more value from their investment in proprietary assets.

With Aprimo's expertise in visual asset and Marketing Resource Management (MRM), and Moovly's user-friendly video creation platform, the partnership streamlines the process for businesses to produce video adhering to branding and communication guidelines, enabling the expansion of internal video production to the full organization, and allows them to expand their video production capabilities to a broader range of employees and agencies.

Geert Coppens, CTO of Moovly, notes: "Thanks to the synergy between Aprimo's advanced DAM solutions and Moovly's platform, we're offering a practical path to companies to leverage their digital assets for video creation. Our newest AI-guided creative workflows, integrated with Aprimo's technology, provide an excellent combination for crafting high-quality, brand-aligned videos internally."

Kevin Souers, Chief Product Officer at Aprimo, adds: "Digital Asset Management is much more than just organizing assets, it's about providing powerful features that empower users to create at scale. Our collaboration with Moovly makes working with video simple and flexible, giving brands the ability to add immersive elements to every experience."

This partnership demonstrates the growing demand from clients of both Moovly and Aprimo to have a seamless experience that supports their marketing and communication strategies with effective video content production.

About Aprimo

Aprimo's AI-powered content operations platform helps your teams spend their time and effort on content and marketing strategies that drive business outcomes and reach customers in the right channels. Recognized by Forrester for its digital asset management and marketing resource management software, Aprimo has been named the leading vendor in the Wave Reports for DAM and MRM due to its continued innovation in AI and vision for generative AI solutions. Aprimo provides customers with a future-proofed 360° view into content strategy, planning, collaboration, and delivery across all teams and locations in real time to help your teams manage, measure, and monetize your digital assets.

About Moovly:

Moovly is the leading provider of AI-powered creative tools to create compelling marketing, communications and training videos and video presentations. Moovly's advanced Studio Editor with millions of assets seamlessly integrated, is all you need to create engaging video content to promote, communicate or explain your product, service or message. Moovly's API and Automator technologies allow third parties to automate parts or all of the content creation process, including mass video customization, personalized videos, and automatic content creation or updating by connecting data sources. With clients including users from over 300 of the Fortune 500, small businesses, freelancers and Ivy league universities, Moovly is an intuitive, cost effective choice for DIY creation of engaging video-based content.

Brendon Grunewald

President, CEO and Director

Email: press@moovly.com

