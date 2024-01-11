NTPC Renewable Energy, Green Infra Wind Energy, and Juniper Green Energy have emerged as winners of Solar Energy Corp. of India'S (SECI) latest 2 GW wind-solar hybrid tender. The three developers have secured 900 MW of capacity at an average price of INR 3.19 ($0.038)/kWh.From pv magazine India SECI has allocated 900 MW out of 2 GW of tendered wind-solar hybrid power projects, at an average price of INR 3.19/kWh. NTPC Renewable Energy bid for 300 MW and won the capacity by quoting the lowest (L1) tariff of INR 3.15/kWh. Green Infra Wind Energy secured 450 MW and Juniper Green Energy took 150 ...

