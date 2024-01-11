Outfit7 Unveils the Winning Outfit from Talking Angela's Fashion Contest

Sadie's Winning Outfit Takes Center Stage in My Talking Angela 2

LONDON, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Outfit7 has announced the winners of Talking Angela's first ever fashion contest, an event celebrating the launch of her debut fashion collection in My Talking Angela 2. The competition received over 2,400 submissions from fans worldwide, ranging from simple in-game screenshots to fully illustrated fashion designs, and even photos of actual sewn outfits. The winning outfit, named "Flower Power", was crafted by Sadie, and is now a permanent part of the My Talking Angela 2 game, allowing millions of players to enjoy this stylish addition to their in-game adventures.

The winning outfit won the jury's heart because it captures the essence of self-expression and individuality, echoing Talking Angela's message of staying true to yourself no matter what. Players can simply claim it from the in-game wardrobe, via event pop-up or from gift boxes in the bedroom, bathroom, and glam room.

"I had a lot of fun creating this winning outfit for My Talking Angela 2," shared Sadie. "And now, to see it become a permanent part of the game and shared with millions of players - it's simply unbelievable!"

In addition to Sadie's grand-prize-winning design, Outfit7 also acknowledged the first runner-up, Madison's "Sweetheart Games," and the second runner-up, Neja's "You Grow, Girl!". All three designs capture the creative essence of Talking Angela and truly feel like a continuation of Angela's own fashion line. The winners were selected by a panel of three judges appointed by Outfit7, who made their selections based on four criteria: originality, complexity, adaptability, and 'the perfect fit'.

Claim the exclusive winning outfit now - download the game HERE and take your style to the next level!

ABOUT OUTFIT7: Outfit7 Limited is a dynamic force in mobile gaming, reaching a global audience of billions with its award-winning games. Powered by creativity and industry-leading expertise, the company's talented international team of over 400 people pushes the boundaries of the possible every day. Outfit7's 20+ games have now been downloaded worldwide over 21 billion times and up to 470 million fans play with them every month. Its portfolio also includes numerous chart-topping animated series, theme parks, and a licensing program. You can find more information at www.outfit7.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2315690/Outfit7.jpg

