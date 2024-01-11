Nano One Materials Corp.: Nano One Announces Carlo Valente as CFO

Highlights:

Carlo Valente recruited as CFO effective Jan 15, 2024. Adds significant growth expertise.

Dan Martino remains with Nano One as Vice President Finance.

Supports scale-up, investor engagement and maturing of business.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2024 / Nano One® Materials Corp. ("Nano One" or the "Company")(TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(FRA:LBMB) is a clean technology company with a patented process for the production of lithium-ion battery cathode active materials (CAM) that enable secure and resilient supply chains by driving down cost, complexity, energy use and environmental footprint. The Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Carlo Valente will be joining Nano One as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on January 15, 2024. Mr. Valente has over twenty six years of experience supporting companies as they scale-up with capital raising, M&A transactions, strategic and tactical planning, and effective finance structures. Most recently he served as CFO of a private, international renewables company where he gained expertise in commercial agreements, strategic partnerships, feedstock, government relations, and incentive programs, while engaging in the decarbonization ecosystem that is relevant to Nano One.

"I would like to welcome Mr. Valente to the Nano One team as a full-time CFO," said Nano One CEO Mr. Dan Blondal. "We are confident that he will contribute significantly to shareholder value and to the execution of our licensing strategy, business objectives and growth targets in the cathode sector."

With a distinguished career spanning over 26 years, Mr. Valente is a seasoned professional in international business development, corporate advisory, accounting and finance. His journey in the business world has been marked by a consistent track record of success, demonstrating exceptional skills across a diverse range of sectors, from nurturing local start-ups to navigating the complexities of multinational corporations.

Mr. Valente has held the crucial role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for six companies, of which five were Canadian reporting issuers, where he was directly involved in corporate and project equity facilities totalling approximately $500 million. Notably, two of these companies earned recognition as TSX Venture 50 companies, a testament to his financial acumen and strategic leadership. Mr. Valente has significant M&A expertise, having actively contributed to over 100 mandates in North America and Europe. His financial stewardship and leadership along with a comprehensive understanding of capital markets, commercial agreements and strategic business plan execution has been a driving force behind the success of numerous enterprises.

Mr. Blondal added "I would also like to thank Mr. Dan Martino who has served effectively in the CFO role on a fractional basis since January 2020 through Donaldson Brohman Martin CPA, Inc. ("DBM") where he holds other CFO positions for publicly traded companies. I would like to assure all our stakeholders that Mr. Martino remains dedicated to Nano One's long-term business success and will serve as Vice President Finance to provide continuity and support in financial reporting and finance-related projects."

Mr. Dan Martino said "It has been an incredible experience to be a part of Nano One's growth story since early 2020. Since then, the team has grown significantly and we achieved the completion of three equity financings, two strategic financings, various government grants, the acquisition and successful integration of our Candiac operation, and graduation to the TSX, to name a few key milestones. As Nano One continues its growth trajectory, I believe Carlo to be an excellent fit to work alongside the executive team in bringing Nano One's technology and growth to the next level, while I and DBM support this effort in the capacity as Vice President Finance."

Mr. Carlo Valente said "I have followed the success of Nano One for some time now and I am honoured to be joining this amazing team and company at a critical juncture on its path towards commercialization. I will draw on my past successes of helping companies grow through supporting and ensuring robust financial systems are in place. Dan Martino and team have built a solid foundation that enables the executive team to readily advance Nano One's strategic goals and increase shareholder value, and I look forward to contributing to the Company's growth."

About Nano One®

Nano One Materials Corp. (Nano One) is a clean technology company with a patented, scalable and low carbon intensity industrial process for the low-cost production of high-performance lithium-ion battery cathode materials. With strategic collaborations and partnerships, including automotive OEMs and strategic industry supply chain companies like Sumitomo Metal Mining, BASF, Umicore and Rio Tinto. Nano One's technology is applicable to electric vehicles, energy storage, and consumer electronics, reducing costs and carbon intensity while improving environmental impact. The Company aims to pilot and demonstrate its technology as turn-key production solutions for license, joint venture, and independent production opportunities, leveraging Canadian talent and critical minerals for emerging markets in North America, Europe, and the Indo-Pacific region. Nano One has received funding from SDTC and the Governments of Canada and British Columbia.

For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca

Company Contact:

Paul Guedes

info@nanoone.ca

(604) 420-2041

Cautionary Notes and Forward-looking Statements

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes but is not limited to: the expected timeline for the CFO position; the Company's future business and commercialization strategies; the intention to grow the business, operations and potential activities of the Company; prospective partnerships and the anticipated benefits of the Company's partnerships; the Company's licensing, supply chain, joint venture opportunities and potential royalty arrangements; and the execution of the Company's plans - which are contingent on support and grants. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of terminology such as 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing', 'target', 'goal', 'potential' or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made are not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the expected timeline for the CFO position; general and global economic and regulatory changes; next steps and timely execution of the Company's business plans; the development of technology, supply chains, and plans for construction and operation of cathode production facilities; successful current or future collaborations that may happen with OEM's, miners or others; the execution of the Company's plans which are contingent on support and grants; the Company's ability to achieve its stated goals; the commercialization of the Company's technology and patents via license, joint venture and independent production; anticipated global demand and projected growth for LFP batteries; and other risk factors as identified in Nano One's MD&A and its Annual Information Form dated March 29, 2023, both for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in recent securities filings for the Company which are available at www.sedarplus.ca. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

