Interactomics pioneer Depixus has appointed experienced life sciences sales leader, Steve Klose, to the newly created role of Chief Commercial Officer from January 16, 2024. Klose will lead the company's commercial growth strategy to build a highly effective sales and support organization, strengthening its market presence ahead of the commercial launch of its first laboratory instrument, MAGNA One, in 2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240111216042/en/

Steve Klose is taking up the role of Chief Commercial Officer at Depixus in January 2024. Photo credit: Depixus

Based on magnetic force spectroscopy, MAGNA is the first analytical technology to deliver direct, simultaneous, and real-time measurements of the dynamics of many thousands of individual biomolecular interactions, decoding disease mechanisms and unlocking faster routes to more effective therapies. Depixus recently announced the launch of its technology access program, bringing the power of MAGNA into the hands of industry and academic scientists around the world.

Klose is a senior executive with more than 25 years of experience in healthcare and life sciences technologies across discovery, translational and clinical markets. Most recently he served as Vice President of Global Sales at RedShiftBio, a fast-growing provider of life science analytical platforms, reagents, software, and services to biopharmaceutical companies and research laboratories. Prior to this, he held a variety of commercial leadership roles at Bio-Techne, SciKon Innovation, Quanterix, Mesoscale Discovery and Varian.

Gordon Hamilton, CEO of Depixus, said, "I'm thrilled to have Steve joining the team to lead our commercial strategy following the launch of the MAGNA technology access program. Steve has an outstanding track record of developing great teams and delivering strong results with companies that have brought highly innovative, cutting-edge technologies successfully to market."

Klose said, "I'm proud to be the newest member of the Depixus leadership team and I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to elevate the company's position in the marketplace and further grow this pioneering brand. MAGNA represents a significant leap forward in the analysis of biomolecular interactions, and I'm confident this new role will only further develop the company as the foremost leader in the industry."

Visit depixus.com to find out more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240111216042/en/

Contacts:

Nigel Skinner

Depixus SAS

nigel.skinner@depixus.com