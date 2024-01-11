Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Director Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 11

DATE: 11 January 2024

LEI: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

Director Declaration

In accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company advises the following change to directorships in other publicly quoted companies, held by the following member of the Board:

Hugh Scott-Barrett has been appointed as a Chair Designate of Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES") to succeed Declan Moylan, as Chair of the I-RES Board, with effect from the publication of the Company's 2023 results scheduled for 23 February 2024.

