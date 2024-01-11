Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 11
TO: Company Announcements
FROM: Balanced Commercial Property Trust Limited
DATE: 11 January 2024
LEI: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397
Director Declaration
In accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company advises the following change to directorships in other publicly quoted companies, held by the following member of the Board:
Hugh Scott-Barrett has been appointed as a Chair Designate of Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES") to succeed Declan Moylan, as Chair of the I-RES Board, with effect from the publication of the Company's 2023 results scheduled for 23 February 2024.
All enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001