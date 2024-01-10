TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Postmedia Network Canada Corp. ("Postmedia" or the "Company") today released financial information for the three months ended November 30, 2023.

"Q1 marked an important milestone in our transformation with the repayment of our first lien notes totaling $200M over the last seven years. Repayment and the subsequent refinancing of our debt and recently announced new credit ABL facility will provide needed flexibility to accelerate our transformation," said Andrew MacLeod, Postmedia President and Chief Executive Officer.

"On an operating basis we were pleased with the growth in our parcel distribution business and the ongoing impact from the restructuring implemented in F23," said Mr. MacLeod. "Additionally, we welcome and thank the Canadian government for its revisions to the Journalism Tax Credit and positive settlement with Google on the Online News Act. Both represent material stabilizers to Canada's domestic media industry. We look forward to working with Federal and Provincial levels of government to implement structural reform in the Canadian media sector so the domestic industry, critical to Canadians, can regain its footing and secure our digital futures."

First Quarter Operating Results

Revenue for the quarter was $104.6 million as compared to $124.2 million in the same period in the prior year, representing a decrease of $19.6 million (15.8%). The revenue decrease was primarily due to decreases in advertising revenue of $14.4 million (22.1%) and circulation revenue of $7.1 million (17.8%), partially offset by increases in parcel revenue of $3.6 million (39.1%).

Total operating expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and restructuring decreased $20.6 million, or 17.3%, for the quarter ended November 30, 2023, relative to the same period in the prior year. Decreases were experienced across all expense categories.

Operating income before depreciation, amortization, impairment and restructuring in the quarter was $5.9 million, an increase of $1.0 million relative to the same period in the prior year. The increase in operating income before depreciation, amortization and restructuring is due to the decrease in operating expenses, partially offset by the decrease in total revenue.

Net loss in the quarter ended November 30, 2023 was $10.6 million, as compared to a net loss of $15.9 million in the same period in the prior year. The decrease in net loss was primarily the result of a decrease in foreign exchange losses in the three months ended August 31, 2023 and the increase in operating income before depreciation, amortization and restructuring, partially offset by a decrease in gain on disposal of assets held-for-sale and other assets, loss on debt refinancing and a increases in depreciation and interest expenses.

Additional Information

Additional information, including financial statements and management's discussion and analysis can be found on the Company's website at www.postmedia.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Note: All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

About Postmedia Network Canada Corp.

Postmedia Network Canada Corp. (TSX:PNC.A, PNC.B) is the holding company that owns Postmedia Network Inc., a Canadian newsmedia company representing more than 130 brands across multiple print, online, and mobile platforms. Award-winning journalists and innovative product development teams bring engaging content to millions of people every week whenever and wherever they want it. This exceptional content, reach and scope offers advertisers and marketers compelling solutions to effectively reach target audiences Our expertise in home delivery and expanding distribution network powers Postmedia Parcel Services. For more information, visit www.postmedia.com, www.postmediasolutions.com and www.postmediaparcelservices.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may include information that is "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company has tried, where possible, to identify such information and statements by using words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should" and similar expressions and derivations thereof in connection with any discussion of future events, trends or prospects or future operating or financial performance. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements with respect the implementation and results of the Company's transformation initiatives, continued benefits of historical results into future periods, the realization of anticipated cost savings, the identification and undertaking of ongoing cost savings initiatives. By their nature, forward-looking information and statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: competition from digital and other forms of media; the effect of economic conditions on advertising revenue; the ability of the Company to build out its digital media and online businesses; the failure to maintain current print and online newspaper readership and circulation levels; the realization of anticipated cost savings; possible damage to the reputation of the Company's brands or trademarks; possible labour disruptions; possible environmental liabilities, litigation and pension plan obligations; fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and the prices of newsprint and other commodities.

For a complete list of our risk factors please refer to the section entitled "Risk Factors" contained in our annual management's discussion and analysis for the years ended August 31, 2023 and 2022. Although the Company bases such information and statements on assumptions believed to be reasonable when made, they are not guarantees of future performance and actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which the Company operates, may differ materially from any such information and statements in this press release. Given these risks and uncertainties, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of such information or statements. Other than as required by law, the Company does not undertake, and specifically declines, any obligation to update such information or statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any such information or statements.

Postmedia Network Canada Corp. Consolidated Statements of Operations (UNAUDITED) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) For the three months ended November 30, 2023 2022 Revenues Advertising 50,852 65,273 Circulation 32,588 39,650 Parcel services 12,791 9,196 Other 8,383 10,057 Total revenues 104,614 124,176 Expenses Compensation 35,261 44,078 Newsprint 3,250 5,326 Distribution 31,894 33,219 Production 11,274 16,279 Other operating 17,062 20,444 Operating income before depreciation, amortization and restructuring 5,873 4,830 Depreciation 3,495 2,664 Amortization 2,114 2,135 Restructuring 1,561 1,615 Operating loss (1,297) (1,584) Interest expense 8,678 8,317 Net financing expense related to employee benefit plans 346 349 Gain on disposal of assets held-for-sale and other assets (914) (1,527) Loss on derivative financial instruments and financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 86 441 Loss on debt refinancing 367 - Foreign currency exchange losses 748 6,742 Loss before income taxes (10,608) (15,906) Provision for income taxes - - Net loss attributable to equity holders of the Company (10,608) (15,906) Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the Company Basic $(0.11) $(0.16) Diluted $(0.11) $(0.16)

Postmedia Network Canada Corp. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (UNAUDITED) (In thousands of Canadian dollars) As at November 30, 2023 As at August 31, 2023 Assets Current Assets Cash 7,207 6,191 Restricted cash - 6,968 Trade and other receivables 54,032 46,764 Assets held-for-sale 5,174 2,560 Inventory 3,061 3,408 Prepaid expenses and other assets 8,868 8,837 Total current assets 78,342 74,728 Non-Current Assets Property and equipment 42,434 48,299 Right of use assets 25,292 26,780 Derivative financial instruments and other assets 1,798 3,335 Intangible assets 15,733 16,236 Total assets 163,599 169,378 Liabilities and Deficiency Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 46,495 35,409 Provisions 6,698 10,401 Deferred revenue 17,289 17,841 Current portion of lease obligations 8,180 8,320 Current portion of long-term debt 15,390 17,772 Total current liabilities 94,052 89,743 Non-Current Liabilities Long-term debt 294,953 292,524 Employee benefit obligations and other liabilities 34,656 35,131 Lease obligations 22,845 24,286 Total liabilities 446,506 441,684 Deficiency Capital stock 820,131 820,131 Contributed surplus 19,126 18,923 Deficit (1,122,164) (1,111,360) Total deficiency (282,907) (272,306) Total liabilities and deficiency 163,599 169,378

Postmedia Network Canada Corp. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (UNAUDITED) (In thousands of Canadian dollars) For the three months ended November 30, 2023 2022 Cash Generated (Utilized) by: Operating Activities Net loss attributable to equity holders of the Company (10,608) (15,906) Items not affecting cash: Depreciation 3,495 2,664 Amortization 2,114 2,135 Loss on debt refinancing 367 - Loss on derivative financial instruments and financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 86 441 Non-cash interest 7,251 6,410 Gain on disposal of assets held-for-sale and other assets (914) (1,527) Non-cash foreign currency exchange losses 1,008 6,725 Share-based compensation plans 203 295 Net financing expense relating to employee benefit plans 346 349 Employee benefit plan funding in excess of compensation expense (780) (875) Net change in non-cash operating accounts (6,126) (8,984) Cash flows used in operating activities (3,558) (8,273) Investing Activities Net proceeds from the sale of assets held-for-sale and other assets 914 4,556 Purchases of property and equipment (244) (78) Purchases of intangible assets (123) (2) Cash flows from investing activities 547 4,476 Financing activities Repayment of senior secured notes (24,475) - Restricted cash 6,968 (4,556) Advances from senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility 8,500 7,000 Repayment of senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility (14,500) - Repayment of unsecured promissory notes (4,696) - Issuance of first lien senior secured notes 20,158 - Issuance of asset-based lending facility 15,393 - Debt issuance costs (1,740) - Lease payments (1,581) (1,591) Cash flow from financing activities 4,027 853 Net change in cash for the period 1,016 (2,944) Cash at beginning of period 6,191 12,061 Cash at end of period 7,207 9,117 Supplemental disclosure of operating cash flows Interest paid 2,280 2,711 Income taxes paid - -

