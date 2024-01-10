VERO BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of January 2024. The dividend of $0.12 per share will be paid February 27, 2024 to holders of record of the Company's common stock on January 31, 2024, with an ex-dividend date of January 30, 2024. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on February 14, 2024.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of January 10, 2024, the Company had 51,303,301 shares of common stock outstanding. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had 51,636,074 shares outstanding. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had 52,332,306 shares of common stock outstanding.

Estimated December 31, 2023 Book Value Per Share

The Company's estimated book value per share as of December 31, 2023 was $9.10. The Company computes book value per share by dividing total stockholders' equity by the total number of outstanding shares of common stock. At December 31, 2023, the Company's preliminary estimated total stockholders' equity was approximately $469.9 million with 51,636,074 shares of common stock outstanding. These figures and the resulting estimated book value per share are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm.

Estimated Net Income Per Share and Realized and Unrealized Gains and Losses on RMBS and Derivative Instruments

The Company estimates it generated a net income per share of $0.52, which includes $0.65 per share of net realized and unrealized gains on RMBS and derivative instruments for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. These amounts compare to total dividends declared during the quarter of $0.36 per share. Net income per common share calculated under generally accepted accounting principles can, and does, differ from our REIT taxable income. The Company views REIT taxable income as a better indication of income to be paid in the form of a dividend rather than net loss. Many components of REIT taxable income can only be estimated at this time and our monthly dividends declared are based on both estimates of REIT taxable income to be earned over the course of the current quarter and calendar year and a longer-term estimate of the REIT taxable income of the Company. These figures are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm.

Estimated Total Return on Equity

The Company's estimated total return on equity for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was 6.1%. The Company calculates total return on equity as the sum of dividends declared and paid during the quarter plus changes in book value during the quarter, divided by the Company's stockholders' equity at the beginning of the quarter. The total return was $0.54 per share, comprised of dividends per share of $0.36 and an increase in book value per share of $0.18 from September 30, 2023.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of December 31, 2023 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change and, with respect to figures that will appear in the Company's financial statements and associated footnotes as of and for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, are subject to review by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm:

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

RMBS Assets by Agency

Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results

Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty

RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.'s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics ($ in thousands) Realized Realized Oct-23 - Dec-23 Dec-23 Net Weighted CPR CPR Weighted Average (1-Month) (3-Month) Modeled Interest Current Fair % of Current Average Maturity (Reported (Reported Rate Sensitivity (1) Type Face Value Portfolio Price Coupon GWAC Age (Months) in Jan) in Jan) (-50 BPS) (+50 BPS) Fixed Rate RMBS 30yr 3.0 1,397,684 1,254,194 32.21 % 89.73 3.00 % 3.46 % 33 322 4.1 % 4.9 % 39,039 (39,468 ) 30yr 3.5 194,229 182,008 4.67 % 93.71 3.50 % 4.04 % 46 303 4.4 % 7.1 % 5,100 (5,147 ) 30yr 4.0 562,107 533,974 13.71 % 95.00 4.00 % 4.78 % 23 334 2.0 % 3.0 % 13,626 (14,488 ) 30yr 4.5 341,313 332,168 8.53 % 97.32 4.50 % 5.45 % 18 340 7.2 % 6.7 % 6,793 (7,445 ) 30yr 5.0 552,620 549,324 14.11 % 99.40 5.00 % 5.93 % 16 341 4.5 % 3.6 % 10,329 (11,709 ) 30yr 5.5 271,469 275,465 7.07 % 101.47 5.50 % 6.43 % 9 350 0.6 % 4.5 % 4,246 (5,093 ) 30yr 6.0 321,521 327,820 8.42 % 101.96 6.00 % 6.99 % 9 346 8.0 % 9.2 % 3,768 (4,616 ) 30yr 6.5 335,505 344,680 8.85 % 102.73 6.50 % 7.39 % 5 352 9.6 % 9.1 % 2,785 (3,602 ) 30yr 7.0 74,697 77,449 1.99 % 103.68 7.00 % 7.94 % 3 356 0.8 % n/a 534 (652 ) Total Pass Through RMBS 4,051,145 3,877,082 99.57 % 95.70 4.33 % 5.06 % 22 334 4.6 % 5.4 % 86,220 (92,220 ) Structured RMBS IO 20yr 4.0 8,771 882 0.02 % 10.06 4.00 % 4.57 % 144 89 11.1 % 9.6 % 5 (5 ) IO 30yr 3.0 2,963 359 0.01 % 12.13 3.00 % 3.64 % 107 241 0.8 % 0.8 % - - IO 30yr 4.0 81,439 14,263 0.37 % 17.51 4.00 % 4.60 % 112 239 12.2 % 8.3 % (293 ) 224 IO 30yr 4.5 3,487 674 0.02 % 19.34 4.50 % 4.99 % 162 185 8.8 % 6.8 % (6 ) 3 IO 30yr 5.0 1,894 394 0.01 % 20.80 5.00 % 5.36 % 162 186 10.0 % 9.6 % (7 ) 5 IO Total 98,554 16,572 0.43 % 16.82 4.01 % 4.60 % 118 223 11.6 % 8.1 % (302 ) 228 IIO 30yr 4.0 26,776 358 0.01 % 1.34 0.00 % 4.40 % 75 274 1.8 % 6.9 % 105 (87 ) Total Structured RMBS 125,330 16,930 0.43 % 13.51 3.15 % 4.55 % 109 234 9.5 % 7.9 % (197 ) 141 Total Mortgage Assets $ 4,176,475 $ 3,894,012 100.00 % 4.30 % 5.05 % 25 331 4.8 % 5.5 % $ 86,023 $ (92,079 )

Average Hedge Modeled Interest Notional Period Rate Sensitivity (1) Hedge Balance End (-50 BPS) (+50 BPS) 3-Month SOFR Futures $ (100,000 ) May-25 $ (1,000 ) $ 1,000 5-Year Treasury Future(2) (471,500 ) Mar-24 (8,818 ) 8,686 10-Year Treasury Future(3) (470,000 ) Mar-24 (10,339 ) 10,036 Swaps (2,326,500 ) Nov-29 (59,619 ) 57,475 TBA (645,700 ) Jan-24 (10,822 ) 12,804 Swaptions (800,000 ) May-24 (61 ) 365 Hedge Total $ (4,813,700 ) $ (90,659 ) $ 90,366 Rate Shock Grand Total $ (4,636 ) $ (1,713 )

(1) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially. (2) Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $108.77 at December 31, 2023. The market value of the short position was $512.9 million. (3) Ten-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $112.89 at December 31, 2023. The market value of the short position was $530.6 million.

RMBS Assets by Agency ($ in thousands) Percentage Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio As of December 31, 2023 Fannie Mae $ 2,714,192 69.7 % Freddie Mac 1,179,820 30.3 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,894,012 100.0 %

Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test ($ in thousands) Percentage Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio As of December 31, 2023 Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 142,646 3.7 % Whole Pool Assets 3,751,366 96.3 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,894,012 100.0 %

Borrowings By Counterparty ($ in thousands) Weighted Weighted % of Average Average Total Total Repo Maturity Longest As of December 31, 2023 Borrowings Debt Rate in Days Maturity RBC Capital Markets, LLC $ 300,275 8.1 % 5.54 % 16 1/17/2024 Citigroup Global Markets Inc 298,549 8.1 % 5.55 % 26 1/26/2024 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc 284,167 7.7 % 5.57 % 22 1/29/2024 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 266,958 7.2 % 5.54 % 18 1/18/2024 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co 257,999 7.0 % 5.54 % 44 2/13/2024 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 244,611 6.6 % 5.54 % 17 1/29/2024 Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. 218,540 5.9 % 5.56 % 26 1/26/2024 Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. 200,200 5.4 % 5.53 % 52 4/22/2024 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith 193,715 5.2 % 5.56 % 16 1/26/2024 Daiwa Securities America Inc. 179,787 4.9 % 5.54 % 24 1/24/2024 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 177,114 4.8 % 5.55 % 20 1/31/2024 Bank of Montreal 169,041 4.6 % 5.55 % 16 1/16/2024 StoneX Financial Inc. 168,852 4.6 % 5.55 % 16 1/16/2024 Goldman, Sachs & Co 160,410 4.3 % 5.56 % 18 1/29/2024 Banco Santander SA 154,412 4.2 % 5.53 % 71 3/22/2024 ING Financial Markets LLC 128,758 3.5 % 5.55 % 16 1/16/2024 Marex Capital Markets Inc. 115,143 3.1 % 5.53 % 9 1/16/2024 DV Securities, LLC Repo 88,423 2.4 % 5.55 % 48 2/29/2024 South Street Securities, LLC 80,295 2.2 % 5.57 % 59 2/28/2024 Lucid Cash Fund USG LLC 9,840 0.3 % 5.55 % 18 1/18/2024 Lucid Prime Fund, LLC 8,560 0.2 % 5.55 % 18 1/18/2024 Total Borrowings $ 3,705,649 100.0 % 5.55 % 26 4/22/2024

Contacts

Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Robert E. Cauley

Telephone: (772) 231-1400