Speakers from John Lewis Partnership, B&Q, Uber Direct, AllSaints, DHL eCommerce and Zedify to take to the stage on 6 February in London, with 'AI in Ecommerce' high on the agenda for 2024

Metapack, a leader in ecommerce delivery technology, today announces that it will bring together retailers, brands, carriers and technology companies at the world's foremost ecommerce delivery event, The Delivery Conference (TDC), on 6 February 2024 at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London. From the rapid advancement of AI and its implications for ecommerce, to how businesses can lay the groundwork for growth, and the evolution of omnichannel retail, TDC will see leaders gather from across the ecommerce ecosystem to debate the most pressing challenges facing the industry in 2024.

"TDC is a key event for anybody operating in the ecommerce, retail and logistics space. The event sets the tone for the year ahead and provides a unique opportunity for industry leaders to meet, discuss and learn from each other, as they lay the foundation for their 2024 ecommerce strategies," said Al Ko, CEO of Auctane, Metapack's parent company.

Entering its 15th year, the agenda for TDC 2024 has been meticulously created to provide attendees with actionable, data-driven insights and solutions to help them overcome ecommerce unpredictability in 2024. The event is set to attract 900+ industry leaders and has over 25 different speakers scheduled to participate in more than 20 sessions throughout the day.

Opening and Keynote

The conference includes an address from Al Ko, CEO at Auctane, Metapack's parent company, before the results of the 'Ecommerce Delivery Benchmark Report 2024' are unveiled by Ko and Richard Lim, CEO at Retail Economic. The session will showcase the key findings from the highly anticipated report, and dive into the strategies that can help retailers grow their business.

The exclusive Keynote session will be from Nina Schick, Author, Generative AI Expert and Founder of Tamang, on'The rapid evolution of AI and how it will impact ecommerce,'and will shed light on the use of AI today and the role it will play in the future.

Featured Speakers and Panellists

TDC 2024 has lined up a schedule of high-calibre speakers and exhibitors from across the ecommerce landscape to deliver thought-provoking presentations and engage in lively panel discussions. They include:

SJ Grabiec, Global Head of CX and Fraud at AllSaints

Rob Owst, Head of Home Delivery at B&Q

Katy Medlock, GM UK at BackMarket

Ryan Hunter, SVP Sales, Global at DHL eCommerce

Max O'Brien, Regional Sales Director at Global-e

Bex Postlethwaite, Industry Manager at Google Cloud

Paul Nightingale, Customer Engineer at Google Cloud

Dave Middleton, Head of Carrier Management at GXO

Murvah Iqbal, Founder and Co-CEO at HIVED

Gary Page, General Manager, Customer Delivery Collection Operations at John Lewis Partnership

Howe Gu, Managing Director, EMEA Region at Microsoft

Lucy Matchett, Manager, Retail and Leisure Team at OC&C Strategy Consultants

Jonathan Jenssen, Co-Founder and CEO at Relay

Carolyn Park, Vice President Supply Chain Optimisation, Vice President Supply Chain, Southern Europe at RS Group

Caroline Varga, Head of UK Ireland at Uber Direct

Sahil Jaggi, District Marketing Director at UPS

Rob King, Co-founder CEO at Zedify

"As we navigate the unpredictable currents of the year ahead, TDC presents an agenda designed to provide actionable insights, empowering retailers, carriers, marketplaces and technology partners to conquer challenges and seize opportunities. We'll unveil the highly anticipated 2024 Ecommerce Delivery Benchmark Report, which reveals the key trends our industry should seek to capitalise on, especially as ecommerce continues to evolve. Join us on the 6th of February TDC 2024 is not to be missed," finished Ko.

Exhibitor hall:

40 exhibitors will also be on show in the dedicated TDC exhibition hall, where attendees can walk the floor throughout the day and join the networking drinks reception following closing remarks.

How to Register:

To find out more and to register for TDC 2024, please visit: https://www.thedeliveryconference.com/

About Metapack

Metapack helps ecommerce and delivery professionals meet consumers' growing expectations of delivery, while maintaining and optimising operational efficiency. Metapack's solution offers a wide range of personalised services, from delivery options to tracking, through a catalogue of 350+ carriers and 4,000+ services around the world. Thanks to Metapack, more than a billion packages are sent annually by many of the world's leading ecommerce retailers. Metapack is a member of the Auctane family of companies and is headquartered in London. Auctane brands include ShipStation, Stamps.com, Packlink, ShippingEasy, ShipWorks, ShipEngine, Endicia, Shipsi, GlobalPost and Metapack, with offices in El Segundo, Austin, London, Sydney, Madrid, Zielona Gora and Atlanta. Find out more at www.metapack.com.

Contacts:

Munveer Garcha

munveer.garcha@metapack.com

+44 7925 146339