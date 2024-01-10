JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CDRE) ("Cadre" or "the Company"), a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of safety and survivability equipment for first responders, has completed the Company's previously announced acquisition of ICOR Technology Inc. ("ICOR"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of explosive ordnance disposal ("EOD") robots and specialized protective security equipment for EOD and military organizations worldwide. Consistent with Cadre's strategic focus, ICOR's products provide users the critical protection they need to safely perform their duties and protect those around them in hazardous or life-threatening situations.

The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive. The purchase price was funded through available cash on the Company's balance sheet.

CIBC Mid-Market Investment Banking acted as exclusive financial advisor to ICOR Technology Inc.

About Cadre

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Cadre is a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of safety and survivability products for first responders. Cadre's equipment provides critical protection to allow users to safely and securely perform their duties and protect those around them in hazardous or life-threatening situations. The Company's core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment, and duty gear. Our highly engineered products are utilized in over 100 countries by federal, state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue professionals, explosive ordnance disposal teams, and emergency medical technicians. Our key brands include Safariland® and Med-Eng®, amongst others.

Forward-Looking Statements

Please note that in this press release we may use words such as "appears," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "expects," "intends," "future," and similar expressions which constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to all projections and anticipated levels of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those discussed herein. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this press release, including without limitation, any material differences in the actual financial results of the Company's acquisition of ICOR as compared with expectations, including without limitation, the impact of the ICOR acquisition on the price of the Company's shares of commons stock or the business, results of operations, and financial condition of the Company, as well as those risks and uncertainties more fully described from time to time in the Company's public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and/or Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as in the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this press release, and speak only as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

