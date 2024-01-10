Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.01.2024
WKN: A2PSPF | ISIN: US68376D1046 | Ticker-Symbol: 4L0
Frankfurt
11.01.24
08:02 Uhr
3,920 Euro
+0,180
+4,81 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.01.2024 | 22:18
60 Leser
Oportun Financial Corporation: Oportun Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT), a mission-driven fintech, today announced that on September 10, 2023, it granted a total of 165,887 restricted stock units to 5 new employees who joined Oportun prior to September 10, 2023. On December 10, 2023, it granted a total of 41,709 restricted stock units to 16 new employees who joined Oportun prior to December 10, 2023. The grants were made from the Oportun 2021 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan. The restricted stock unit awards have a four-year vesting term and 25% will vest on the one-year anniversary of the grant date, with the balance vesting in twelve substantially equal quarterly installments thereafter, subject to continued employment or service through each vesting date.

About Oportun
Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is a mission-driven fintech that puts its 2.1 million members' financial goals within reach. With intelligent borrowing, savings, and budgeting capabilities, Oportun empowers members with the confidence to build a better financial future. Since inception, Oportun has provided more than $17.2 billion in responsible and affordable credit, saved its members more than $2.4 billion in interest and fees, and helped its members save an average of more than $1,800 annually. For more information, visit Oportun.com.

Oportun Investor Contact
Dorian Hare
(650) 590-4323
ir@oportun.com

Oportun Media Contact
Usher Lieberman
(650) 769-9414
usher.lieberman@oportun.com


