Australia's ClearVue Technologies has secured an order to provide its clear solar glass technology for a AUD 12 million ($8.0 million), six-floor building in Melbourne.From pv magazine Australia ClearVue Technologies has signed a deal with construction contractor Kapitol Group to supply its power-generating solar windows for a new commercial building project in Melbourne for the Construction, Forestry, Maritime, and Employees Union (CFMEU). ClearVue said its second-generation, building.integrated PV (BIPV) product, which is designed to maintain glass transparency while generating electricity, ...

