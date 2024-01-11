The new algorithm monitors the inverter subsystems and sends alarms when maximum and minimum values are reached. It analyzes data and categorizes variables according to historic values. Researchers at the University of Lisbon in Portugal have developed a machine learning algorithm that classifies and predicts inverter failures in utility scale PV plants. The new algorithm monitors, in particular, the inverter subsystems and sends alarms when maximum and minimum values are reached. It analyzes data and categorizes variables according to historic values. The scientists identified the types of failures ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...