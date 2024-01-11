Scientists in Spain have analyzed the impact of temperature and spectral conditions on III-V solar cells employed in concentrator photovoltaic modules. They claim to have assessed the cell behavior under unprecedented operating condition.A research group from Spain has investigated the impact of temperature and spectral conditions on III-V solar cells operating under ultra-high concentration (UHC) conditions. Gallium arsenide (GaAs) and other III-V materials - named after the groups in the periodic table they belong to - are among the best known in terms of efficiency potential for solar cells. ...

