LenioBio Appoints Hugh Watson as Chief Financial Officer

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LenioBio, a life-science company offering an innovative eukaryotic protein expression platform for biopharmaceutical and vaccine discovery and development, today announced the appointment of Hugh Watson as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2024.

To his role as Chief Financial Officer, Hugh brings a wealth of experience and strategic financial insight, having served for nearly three decades in financial, accounting and business transformation capacities within international manufacturing enterprises. Prior to joining LenioBio, he has held the role of Chief Financial Officer in several businesses, including a private equity-backed food startup and key positions within international publicly-listed companies including Synthomer PLC and Bakkavor Group.

André Goerke, Chief Executive Officer of LenioBio welcomed the newest addition to the leadership team, "I am pleased to welcome Hugh to the team. His industry experience and financial expertise will be essential, as we step into the next phase of commercializing our innovative manufacturing platform."

Hugh is inspired by the transformative potential of LenioBio's protein expression technology, "The therapeutic drug development landscape is evolving, and we have the capability to effect positive change in how scientists access and work with proteins. This is truly exciting! I look forward to contributing my skills and experience to the team as we continue our journey from scientific discovery to seizing commercial opportunities."

About LenioBio

LenioBio is a life-science biotechnology firm dedicated to enhancing global access to effective and affordable medicines. It advances transformative technology for the discovery, development, and large-scale production of proteins, liberating the process from conventional limitations of cells. Pioneered by LenioBio, ALiCE® is an innovative eukaryotic protein expression platform that empowers scientists globally to accelerate the discovery and development of life-saving medicines and vaccines. For more information, visit www.leniobio.com and follow LenioBio on LinkedIn.

