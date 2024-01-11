MediaZest Plc - Holding(s) in Company

11 January 2024

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", the "Company" or the "Group"; AIM: MDZ)

Holdings in Company

MediaZest (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual company, has received notification that Mr. Ian Hallett's beneficial interest in the ordinary shares of MediaZest has fallen below 3% of the Company's issued share capital and voting rights.

Enquiries: Geoff Robertson

Chief Executive Officer

MediaZest Plc 0845 207 9378 David Hignell/Adam Cowl

Nominated Adviser

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP 020 3470 0470 Claire Noyce

Broker

Hybridan LLP 020 3764 2341

